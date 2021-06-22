A Black farmer with ties to doing business in Florida will be at the head of the line for a long-awaited batch of medical marijuana licenses in an application process that state health officials will launch soon, senior aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
The aides told News Service of Florida that the Department of Health will kick off the rulemaking process for Black farmer applicants within “weeks to months” and set the stage for another set of licenses that would nearly double the number of medical marijuana operators in the state.
“It would be awesome if we could get that application, get that license. We are definitely overdue as it relates to that,” said Black nursery operator Howard Gunn, a past president of the Florida Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association.
State health officials are poised to begin the application process following a highly anticipated Florida Supreme Court ruling last month that upheld a 2017 law carrying out a 2016 constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.
State officials will first focus on granting a single license to a Black farmer who meets certain provisions, including being a defendant in litigation more than 30 years old that accused federal officials of discriminatory lending and assistance practices against Black farmers. Many of those farmers in that class-action lawsuit, settled for $1.3 billion, have died, and the few survivors are now in their 80s and 90s.
Florida currently has 22 licensed operators, known as “medical marijuana treatment centers,” that have more than 200 retail sites across the state.
But the number of licensed operators dramatically lags behind part of the 2017 law requiring additional licenses as the number of qualified patients – now nearing 600,000 – increases. Under the law, Department of Health officials are required to add 15 centers to the 22 existing operators. When the number of patients tips the 600,000 mark, as it’s expected to in the coming months, the number of new licenses will mushroom to 19.
Class-action lawsuit applicants will try to enter an established medical marijuana market where licenses are selling for up to $50 million. An initial round of licenses were granted in 2015 to operators seeking to sell low-THC cannabis. They were later allowed to sell full-strength cannabis after state voters approved the 2016 constitutional amendment.
Upcoming rulemaking for the Black farmer application likely will serve as a template for the process to award the larger batch of licenses and almost certainly will result in legal and administrative challenges, as investors from around the world wrangle for the first opportunity in six years to join Florida’s “green rush.”
The law doesn’t require applicants to have lived in Florida while participating in the class-action lawsuit. But other portions of the law require applicants to have been “registered to do business in the state” for “five consecutive years before submitting the application.”
The interpretation of the law will likely shrink the number of litigants who are eligible for a license.
The DeSantis administration’s plan also could face pushback from investors who have partnered with Black farmers from other states in the hopes of nailing down a license. Medical marijuana industry insiders are split on the Department of Health’s approach.
“The legislative intent is clear that you need an applicant that was a class member of the litigation that otherwise is an owner of a five-year company … in order to file an application for that license,” attorney Jim McKee, who represents existing medical marijuana operators as well as potential new applicants, told News Service of Florida.
Some industry insiders believe the department’s interpretation of the requirements, and the 2017 law itself, is too restrictive and could severely limit the pool of eligible applicants.
State health officials, meanwhile, intend to use emergency rulemaking authority to issue the proposed Black farmer regulation to speed up the process. While the Black farmer application rule may be rolled out before the end of the year, potential challenges may slow down the timeline for awards.
“As the chair of agriculture I intend to make one of my priorities in the incoming session the plight of the Black farmer, and I intend to have discussions with leadership about us taking the lead in making sure this gets done,” said Florida Senate Agriculture Chairman Darryl Rouson, a St. Petersburg Democrat who led the move to earmark a license for a Black farmer.