A federal jury recently found Alameda County liable and awarded a Black mother and her two daughters a historic $8.25 million. The jurors determined on March 1 that Sheriffs Steven Holland and Monica Pope violated the constitutional rights of Aasylei Loggervale and her teenage daughters, Aaottae and Aasyeli Hardege-Loggvervale based on race.
On September 19, 2019, Aasylei and her daughters stopped at a Starbucks on the way to a Berkeley community college when the deputies approached them. Although the family's disabled placard was visible, Holland and Pope questioned and then detained them, putting them in the back of a patrol car, searching their vehicle, and refusing to explain why. Ultimately, no charges were filed and an internal affairs investigation found both deputies had not violated any policies, yet the incident affected the family forever.
The lawsuit claimed false arrest, invasion of privacy, and negligence, and the jury sided with the Loggervales. Attorney Craig Peters said, "It just shakes your foundation about the place you live in. I hope that they can recover that at some point, but I suspect they won't. I suspect that to some extent for the rest of their life, every time they see police officers, every time they're in a Starbucks parking lot, they're going to remember this."