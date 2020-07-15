The health consequences for Black Americans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic advanced the word ‘disproportionate’ as an affective status many could not overcome. The aviation field took an economic hit, and equity across the board continues to target Blacks as impending layoffs and furloughs disproportionately affect pilots, many of whom are minorities. Less than 3% of commercial pilots identify as Black and fewer than 4% identify as two or more races.
U.S. airlines are positioning to cut staff after September 30 because of sharply diminished passenger loads due to COVID-19, and despite receiving billions of dollars in federal bailouts in the first half of 2020. Career survival for Black pilots comes down to seniority.
First Officer Rodney Lewis is a veteran pilot employed by American Airlines for 28 year. He flies Boeing 777 jets out of Miami International Airport. Lewis is Black, a Detroit native and a graduate of Western Michigan University. Currently, he resides in Miramar, and began his aviation career while enlisted in the United States Navy. Following varied flight training and decades of global travel, he now boasts more than 20,000 commercial flight hours. The Miami Times first spoke with Lewis on May 15 regarding his service. At that time, he didn’t expect to be furloughed, and his employer guaranteed a minimum number of flight hours to maintain his rank.
“Before the pandemic, all of the airlines were hiring, and some barriers to being a Black pilot that were there before were not as present,” said Lewis. “When I got hired 30 years ago, it was very difficult to get hired as a Black pilot, no matter how qualified you were. Those barriers started to come down lately, and we were starting to see more Black pilots getting inter viewed and hired, but now, the airlines will eventually have to start downsizing and furloughing.”
COVID-19 altered the routes and composition of Lewis’ flights. Prior to the pandemic, many South American routes were not open. Lewis said he flew mainly to South America and Europe to London. In addition, Lewis picked up more cargo flights; these are not subject to Europe’s current travel ban on U.S. residents.
“I’m flying with less hours than I have in the past, but I’m still flying a relatively full schedule,” said Lewis who added that he hasn’t experienced a pay cut.
“I was supposed to go to Captain on a 767 starting April 1, so I did lose that promotion. I should be a Captain right now, but they sent those planes back to the desert and cut the schedule. It’s like a raise I didn’t get, but compared to other people out there, I feel fortunate. My lifestyle hasn’t changed because I’m still paid for doing the same thing I was before.”
But for an industry that contributes $1.7 trillion into U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million in U.S. jobs, daily operations and job security has morphed.
According to a July 6 Business Insider report, American Airlines informed employees they need to cut 7,000 – 8,000 flight attendants and a total of about 20,000 employees. The same day, travel industry research affiliate Skift, reported that Delta anticipated furloughing about 2,500 pilots. These accounts were followed by Newsweek’s July 8 headline, “United Airlines could furlough 36,000 U.S. workers despite billions in federal bailout.”
Southwest joined the latter industry leaders in their announcement of generous voluntary severance offers intended to mitigate against the need for involuntary measures.
The Miami Times reported April 22 that the CARES Act allocated $10 billion in emergency aviation relief funding. The Federal Aviation Administration announced that nearly $1 billion of those relief funds will be distributed to airports located within the state of Florida, and Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson ensured that more than $340M will be distributed to South Florida airports in her 24th congressional district.
Miami International Airport was awarded $207 million in funding, making MIA the largest grant recipient among all airports in Florida. MIA officials will use the grant to support the airport’s ongoing facilitation of essential travel and trade, and to prepare the global gateway to resume full operations as one of America’s leading passenger and cargo hubs.
“I appreciate the federal government for recognizing MIA’s critical role as the busiest international gateway in Florida and third busiest in the nation,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez when he learned of the funding. “This aid will certainly help our County’s largest economic engine, which supports one out of every five jobs locally, make a speedier return to normal operations after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic subside.”
Also included in the CARES Act was a $58 billion airline stimulus package available in a combination of loans and grants, with several strings attached. Airlines considered critical to national security, such as Boeing, are eligible for an additional $17 billion in loans that required airlines and related industries to not lay off or furlough any workers, but only until September 30. On that date, Congress was wagering the crisis would be winding down. It has not.
Four-and-a-half months into the pandemic, confirmed coronavirus cases have spiked again across the nation, and the crisis doesn’t show signs of letting up.
Most major airlines reported unprecedented reductions of more than 70% in passenger volume and revenues. Notwithstanding their taxpayer-funded cash infusions, in early July, Delta, United and American announced anticipated furloughs and layoffs of thousands of workers.
“Just like any other layoff, the last ones in are the first ones out,” noted Lewis. “ The recently hired Black pilots will have been here less time, so they’ll be the first ones furloughed.”
The current COVID-19 surge has led to a potential, pandemic second wave. The future for U.S. carriers appears uncertain, as well as that of Black pilots.
“If they’ve been there awhile, they’ll be okay,” said Lewis. “But if they only got hired the last year or so, they may get furloughed. If they’re still in training, they may not get that job.”
According to Lewis, the future for Black pilots will depend on helping those who experience layoffs or furloughs get back on their feet, as well as longer-term efforts to provide opportunities for exposure and recruitment.
“It’s going to set things back,” explained Lewis. “It might be a year or two before we start hiring full-scale again. The airlines will have to re-structure like they did after 9/11.”
The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) is stepping up to the task, proactively responding to the employment crisis caused by COVID-19. Their website’s page, “Our COVID-19 Response” states, “We're working diligently to provide resources for members experiencing job displacement, and to bring you the latest industry updates as they develop.”
Specifically, OBAP offers its laid off or furloughed members access to a transition mentor, as well as help with resumes and interview preparation to assist members in pursuing future employment opportunities.
“OBAP can go around talking to inner city schools to let kids know what they can do, Lewis suggested. There are mentoring programs with OBAP. We talk about keeping those kids in school. The earlier they get exposed to it [aviation careers], the better off, because it does take a while to achieve. There are alot of things you have to do.”
Lewis remains optimistic about the aviation industry and said that those who are committed, will make it. His final words of wisdom for future pilots: “Remain focused on your goal, and never give up.”