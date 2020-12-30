Columbus, Ohio, police officer Adam Coy was swiftly terminated on Monday after he fatally shot an unarmed Black resident holding a cell phone early last Tuesday morning and failed to turn on his body camera or administer first aid.
“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” said Ned Pettus Jr., Columbus public safety director. “The shooting of Andre Hill is a tragedy for all who loved him in addition to the community and our Division of Police.”
Because of an automatic “look back” feature on the body camera, the shooting was captured on video but without audio. As a result, said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, there’s no way to hear what the 47-year-old man or the officer said during the interaction.
Coy, who killed Hill within seconds of their encounter, was stripped of his badge and gun and relieved of duty after the shooting. Ginther called for Coy’s immediate termination, which took less than a week, describing a “stunning disregard for life” by the officer in the aftermath of the shooting. Local media reports showed that Coy had previous complaints of excessive force.
Hill is the second Black man killed by police in Columbus in less than three weeks.
Officers were responding to a white neighbor’s nonemergency call at 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2020, about a man sitting in a vehicle for a long time, repeatedly turning the vehicle on and off. Police said that because it was a nonemergency call, the cruiser dash cam wasn’t activated.
Body camera footage from immediately after the shooting indicated “a delay in rendering of first aid to the man,” the public safety department said in a news release.
“It is unacceptable to me and the community that officers did not turn on their cameras,” Ginther said during a news conference. Division of Police chief Thomas Quinlan echoed the sentiment. Officers activated their body cameras immediately after Hill’s shooting.
“The Division invested millions of dollars in these cameras for the express purpose of creating a video and audio record of these kinds of encounters,” Quinlan said. “They provide transparency and accountability and protect the public, as well as officers, when the facts are in question.”
In the body camera video, “the man walked toward the officer with a cell phone in his left hand,” police said. “His right hand was not visible.”
Coy fired and hit Hill, who died just under an hour later at a local hospital. Police said no weapon was recovered at the scene, confirming that Hill was unarmed and never a threat.
He was visiting someone at the home at the time, police said.
The look back function, known as “buffering,” is a common technology on body cameras, and is meant to address this exact situation, said Charles Katz, an Arizona State University criminal justice professor.
Quinlan expedited the investigation and bypassed procedure to file two departmental charges alleging critical misconduct against Coy in the death of Hill, which led to Coy’s firing on Monday after a disciplinary hearing he chose not to attend.
“This is what accountability looks like. The evidence provided solid rationale for termination,” Quinlan said. “Mr. Coy will now have to answer to the state investigators for the death of Andre Hill.”
Hill’s family issued a statement through attorney Ben Crump’s law firm, calling the decision to fire Coy “correct” but urging law enforcement to do more.
“We need to redefine a relationship between police and communities of color in which it doesn’t turn deadly for a Black person with a cell phone to encounter a law enforcement officer,” the statement said.
Quinlan explained two investigations are now underway. The first will look at Coy’s “unreasonable use of force” and failure to activate his camera or render aid.
The second investigation will evaluate whether any of the other officers at the scene should face discipline for failing to activate cameras or failing to render aid.
The video released last Wednesday does not show any aid provided to Hill until more than six minutes after Coy opened fire.
The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, as is city policy for shootings involving Columbus police. Ginther said he’s also asked the U.S. Attorney for Columbus to review the case for violations of the victim’s federal civil rights.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers is also investigating the Dec. 4 shooting of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy.