Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday on a perjury charge related to a grand jury investigation into the Parkland school shooting.
Runcie, 59, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at district headquarters, facing a perjury in an official proceeding, a third-degree felony charge. Also arrested was Broward County General Counsel Barbara Myrick, 72, on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings, a third-degree felony.
The charges are connected to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 students and staff killed. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the grand jury was impaneled to investigate possible failures in following school-related safety laws and mismanaging funds solicited for school safety initiatives.
Sources say at least one or more school board members may be indicted before the end of the day.
Runcie has since been released on his own recognizance. Myrick remains in jail.