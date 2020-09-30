In an era where press-the-flesh campaigning is deemed highly unsafe, the Biden-Harris camp and numerous South Florida political strategists are finding alternative methods within the digital marketing space to make their candidates stand out on the ballot this November.
Video advertisements on Hulu and YouTube, Zoom town halls and Facebook carousel ads were all exotic methods of campaigning four years ago. Today, they are the safest ways of getting one’s message across in a world where thousand-person rallies and tightly packed galas contribute to rising numbers in the COVID-19 death toll.
“The pandemic has caused campaigns to deploy new strategies for voter engagement and it’s been exciting to see how the Biden-Harris campaign has pivoted to aggressive digital engagement,” said Christian Ulvert, a Miami-based Florida political strategist who recently joined the Biden campaign as a senior advisor.
On Sep. 10, Kamala Harris met with leaders of the community at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, and Ulvert said that the campaign’s online platforms welcomed tens of thousands of voters to hear directly from the senator.
“When Sen. Harris landed in Miami, social media in the community was abuzz,” said Ulvert. “What’s most exciting about this moment is we can meet voters in their living rooms, dining rooms – truly wherever they are – so they can be part of this campaign.”
In the August primaries, Joe Scott triumphed by 0.3 percentage points as the Democratic nominee for Broward Supervisor of Elections and was glad to have found a digital marketing strategist earlier in the year because, with a little more than $100,000 raised, he placed third in campaign fundraising and needed to get the most bang for his buck.
“I did the most digital media marketing in Broward County. ... We had all these big constitutional campaigns but I didn’t really see anyone else doing the digital ads the way I was doing it,” said Scott. “A lot of the consultants that are out there seemed very negative about it. They didn’t believe in it.”
Scott hired a local digital marketing strategist – Joshua Senatus – who taught him that reaching voters on their phones, tablets or computers was just as good as face-to-face – at sometimes, even better.
More bang for every political buck
“There are certain political issues that you can bring up in a video or in an ad that are not good to go toe-to-toe on in a keynote or debate,” said Senatus. “Some issues you have to leave to the marketing. Some battles are won face-to-face and some are won online.”
Senatus alluded to the example of President Donald Trump, who insists on theatrical displays at in-person rallies because he has already polarized voters online.
And, according to Fort Lauderdale-based political campaign strategist Michael Worley, president of MDW Communications, the Trump campaign burned through $800 million too early and now has very little left.
In total for this election, President Trump raised $1.21 billion and Joe Biden only $699 million.
“You have to spend money on voters when they are paying attention,” said Worley. “In this moment, the Biden campaign has truly been seizing the opportunity in the way that the Trump campaign is struggling to do. In Miami-Dade, Biden is going to do very well.”
In Scott’s case, he spent about $97,000 between January to August to establish his name in the community as a military veteran, West Point graduate and the most technologically savvy candidate for the job.
“I learned that the first five seconds are critical in getting people’s attention on social media. ... So, in one of videos, my wife – who is a twin – dressed like her sister and endorsed me by talking in unison,” he said. “You have to be creative with your messaging and put it out there in a positive way.”
From now until November, Scott’s ads – which will target unlikely voters on Facebook, YouTube and Hulu – will tell citizens how to look up early voting and how to register to vote.
Senatus is also working on the digital campaign for Andre Williams, candidate for Miami Gardens city council.
Since Williams is the president of the Miami Gardens Chamber of Commerce, was already a city councilman from 2006 to 2012, and even ran for U.S. Congress in 2010, there is no need to introduce him to the community. He is already known.
But what a digital footprint will do for Williams is help him galvanize the new batch of voters going to the polls in November – a group who never made it out to the primaries to see his name on the ballot.
“Joshua has helped me more effectively target a particular demographic with more efficiency than traditional media like mail or radio,” said Williams.
Residents of Miami Gardens, where the median annual household income is $43,000, consume a “great deal of social media for news, entertainment and shopping ... I have to appreciate that and be sensitive to that,” Williams said.
But what happens when voters don’t know you or you enter a race late? Does digital marketing work then?
Impactful online strategies
For Marisol Zenteno, the underdog first-time candidate for Miami-Dade Property Appraiser, it did.
While she may have lost to the 12-year incumbent Pedro García, her quick rise to fame and a 6 percentage point defeat can only be attributed to her sophisticated use of digital media, she said.
Zenteno joined the race on June 8, only 71 days before the election, and raised a meager $78,000 versus García, who raised double that and had been campaigning since November of 2019.
“We correlated my success to my use of social media more than anything else. I was doing Zoom meetings every day,” said Zenteno. “I was able to conduct informational webinars on why the property appraiser’s office matters to people. ... I would tell voters why my office accounts for 38% of the country budget. … Real estate taxes come from there, which pays for roads and police and many other services.”
When she realized that her paltry financing would have to be used wisely and quickly, Zenteno began working with local strategy team Blue Velocity and they chose to allocate $20,000 of her campaign dollars to Facebook advertising and other social media strategies.
Zenteno said that she was able to retarget more people than with a typical mailer campaign.
“Because of COVID-19, people were confined to their homes. With the mailers, people would glance at them and throw them into the garbage, so we chose not to put the money there,” said Zenteno, who added that, for the 50,000 voters she reached online, she would have needed a $200,000 budget for a mail campaign.
Steve Jackson, a co-owner of Blue Velocity, said when he took on Zenteno’s campaign he was already used to working on campaigns where he was outspent by his opponents.
“In a market like Miami, running a campaign on TV is prohibitively expensive; you have to look for other ways to get your message out,” said Jackson. “Digital will get you a lot of effective target reach for less money.”
From handshakes to on-screen clicks
Jackson hasn’t just worked on local and statewide campaigns, though. He cut his teeth in politics by working on the Obama reelection campaign in 2011– which is the campaign known for building the first “click-to-donate” group text messaging initiative, raising $639 million, 80% of which came from text donations that were $20 or less.
Obama had evolved from the marketing efforts used in his 2008 campaign, but even back then his strategists used techniques that had never been done before. When they launched the Change We Can Believe In Campaign on 15 different social networks, the use of social media for a political campaign was still experimental. They drove fifty million viewers to Obama’s YouTube channel when YouTube was only a couple of years old.
Jackson said that it was right around Obama’s reelection that large federal races began taking their digital cue from his team. Still, it was two years later before any of the down-ballot races made digital media a big-budget line item.
Now, Jackson works with several political strategists like Worley to ensure his Florida clients (mostly Democrats) take home the win.
Worley’s firm helmed the mail and digital strategies for campaigns like Miami-Dade Commissioner candidates Oliver Gilbert, Kionne McGhee and Gepsie Metellus, State Representative candidate Dotie Joseph and Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava.
“Due to the pandemic, a lot of candidates panicked and just jumped into social media but relied on advertisers who didn’t have a lot of political experience,” said Worley. “They ended up wasting money and speaking into an echo chamber.”
According to Worley, you can’t just shift a campaign to digital and expect audiences to respond the same way they do on radio, via mail or on television.
“You can’t take a television ad and run that same ad on social media. It won’t do well,” he said. “A lot of digital media ads aren’t super professional and that’s intentional because we are trying to appeal to the authentic, social person – it fits the platform.”
Another gaffe, said Worley, is that some candidates don’t add subtitles to their videos on social media even though all videos appear muted on social media feeds at first.
“The name ID recognition is different on social media; having text overlay is so important,” he said.
Metellus, who is in a runoff against Keon Hardemon in November, said she is satisfied with what Worley and his team are doing.
“They supplement what I do and what friends of the campaign are doing,” she said. “It’s not been the same as shaking hands but we have figured out how to make the most of it.”