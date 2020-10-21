The Haitian-Americans Professionals Coalition (HAPC) is doing its part to get out the vote. By partnering with the Florida for All Education Fund, HAPC members are canvasing South Florida communities on four wheels with caravans.
The goal is to get 1.5 million Black voters to participate in the 2020 general election. Additional community partners include the Haitian American Nurses Association, Community Access Center, Haitian Lawyers Association, Association of Haitian Educators of Dade, Family Action Network Movement, Caribbean-American Visual Cultural Preservation and the Haitian-American Coalition of South Florida.
“We are hoping to encourage and energize the Black and brown communities who have the lowest voting records in South Florida to exercise their right to vote. If they don’t have a voting plan, we want to help them create one,” said HAPC board member Sandy Dorsainvil.
The upcoming caravans will take place from Oct. 24 – Nov. 3. Cars will be decorated with signs that encourage people to vote.
“This is a crucial year for Black people in South Florida. The stakes are high, and the issues of racism, COVID-19, and the economy are prevalent in our communities,” said political strategist Katia Saint Fleur. “Our children and our schools are not receiving a fair and adequate share of resources, and voting is how we ensure our children receive a fair and equal education.”
HAPC is also pushing the #20for20 Campaign, asking that everyone commit to getting 20 of their friends, family, neighbors and social media friends to vote.
Caravan Schedule
Oct. 24
Time: 11 a.m.
Start point: North Miami Library
835 NE 132nd St., North Miami
Traveling through North Miami and North Miami Beach.
Oct. 25
Time: 11 a.m.
Start point: Walmart
17650 NW 2nd Ave., Miami Gardens
Traveling through Miami Gardens/Unincorporated
Miami-Dade.
Nov. 1
Time: 11 a.m.
Start point: North Miami Library
835 NE 132nd St., North Miami
Traveling through North
Miami Beach/North Miami.
Nov. 3
Time: 11 a.m.
Start point: Little Haiti
Cultural Complex
212 NE 59th Ter., Miami
For more information visit hapcoalition.org.