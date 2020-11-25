As the coronavirus outbreak skyrockets, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving, and to consider celebrating virtually or only with immediate family who live in their households, excluding all others.
Public health officials expect many of the anticipated holiday reunions nationwide to be superspreader events that will worsen the current COVID-19 surge and threaten to overload hospitals.
The number of people flying for Thanksgiving is down by more than half from last year because of the rapidly worsening outbreak but despite warnings from health officials, 3 million people went through U.S. airport checkpoints between last Friday and Sunday, marking the biggest crowds since mid-March, when the COVID-19 crisis took hold in the United States. The crowds are only expected to grow, and Sunday is likely to be the busiest day of the holiday period.
The uptick in travel indicates how reluctant people are to give up or reduce their annual tradition of family reunions.
When setting up a small in-person gathering, the CDC states that risks of catching COVID-19 at a holiday event go up or down depending on the following:
• The rate of infection in your town or city
• Whether the event is indoors or outdoors
• Exposure to the virus during travel
• The number of people in attendance from different households
• Mask-wearing and social distancing at the gathering
Individuals not living in the same household, like college students or military members returning home for the holidays, pose varying levels of risk, the CDC clarified. Those who should not attend in-person gatherings include people who have been exposed to or have the virus, and those with an increased risk for severe illness – such as an older adult or person with underlying medical conditions.
The CDC’s guidance comes after more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S. over the past week, bringing the number of cases nationwide to more than 12 million. The U.S. also reached another unfortunate COVID-19 milestone this week: nearly 258,000 deaths.
In Florida, 6,331 new cases and 94 resident deaths were reported on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health. The state is now up to 944,745 confirmed cases and its death toll has exceeded 18,000, including nonresidents, since March. Florida ranks third in the country for total positive coronavirus cases, trailing behind California and Texas.
Last week, five Florida mayors from Miami Beach, Hialeah, Miami Shores, Sunrise and St. Petersburg urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to take action in response to rising cases, including implementing a statewide mask mandate and setting up better contact tracing measures. In September, DeSantis moved the state into Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan. Following mayors’ concerns, DeSantis discussed vaccine distribution the following day and has yet to address their pleas.
According to Florida’s Department of Health, Miami-Dade County reported 1,499 confirmed cases and six deaths on Monday. The county has a total of 216,442 cases and 3,782 deaths.
Broward County confirmed 688 new cases and three deaths. The county has 101,747 cases and 1,629 deaths total.
Palm Beach County reported 502 cases and 11 deaths. The pandemic totals in the county are 62,278 cases and 1,659 deaths.
Monroe County saw 26 additional confirmed cases and no additional deaths. The Keys now have a total of 3,140 cases and 27 deaths.
Orange County added 411 new cases, totaling to 55,047 cases, and Hillsborough County added 341 cases, for a total of 55,456.