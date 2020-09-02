The first day of school was different this year. Instead of car lines at school drop-offs or kids waiting at bus stops, Monday saw thousands of Miami-Dade County students logging in to commence remote learning – or attempting to.
Technical glitches and system crashes delayed the start of learning and if it wasn’t parents at home with their children wading through the digital frustration it was one of the nonprofit community-based organizations that have changed their operating hours to serve as makeshift learning labs.
Several that ordinarily run after-school programs are now offering in-person, full-day child care for students, providing supervision while following COVID-19 protocols. Many of these programs are funded by The Children’s Trust.
Raquel Hall, a Trader Joe’s employee with three children – a daughter in seventh grade and two sons in third and fifth grade, finds this to be a valuable service. Touching Miami with Love, located across the street from where Hall lives, was already familiar to her – her niece is in the program. Hall likes that kids are well taken care of there and that the organization is faith-based.
“It’s more like a family; I’m just having them watch my kids while I go work. They don’t [have] that bridge where they don’t know who you are or [your kids] are just a number,” she said. “They know who you are, they know who your children are.”
Trina Harris, vice president of the organization, said that the services provided at both of its locations – Overtown and West Homestead – are available to any parents with children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
“I know some agencies provide these services for frontline workers, but we understand that the restaurant industry and other businesses are opening back up. Parents that really need their jobs need these services,” she said.
Students are being asked to bring their school system-provided laptops with them. If they don’t have them they’ll be given access to individual Chromebooks. No computer will be shared.
Similarly, at the Belafonte TACOLCY Center in Liberty City, children in grades K-5 have been told to bring their laptops to the program. Director Martiska Thompson said laptops are on site for those who forget or were not provided one.
At TALCOLCY’s location in midtown, students are placed in a classroom setting with desks and chairs, also following social distancing procedures.
Excel Kids Academy is doing the same at its locations in Miami Gardens, North Miami and Liberty City.
“Staff will be supervising children while they are doing virtual learning and from there they can transition to our after-school programs, which are free, until about 5 p.m.,” said Latasha Moore, Excel’s K-5 program director.
Sanitizing stations and frequent hand-washing routines, as well as posted reminders to practice pandemic-era protocols, are now a part of students’ collective landscape. All programs offering learning labs or pop-up academic centers are following CDC guidelines, which include increased sanitation, temperature checks, and modified drop-off and pickup procedures.
Programs are either full or nearing capacity. In addition to the organizations referenced, the following are offering similar services: Gang Alternative in North Miami, Future Leaders Academy in West Kendall, Hosanna Community in Brownsville, Peace CDC in West Kendall, Tiny Town Development Center in North Miami Beach, and Boys and Girls Clubs in multiple locations. A more complete list will be published by The Miami Times when it is provided by The Children’s Trust.