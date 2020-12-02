Christine King may not have been selected by current Miami sitting commissioners to fill Keon Hardemon’s District 5 seat, but she remains the leading candidate for the 2021 race with a growing war chest of contributions.
King is president of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation and Hardemon’s preferred choice to succeed him. She walked into City Hall two weeks ago with a long stream of supporters who spoke in her favor, but King and the other 14 candidates were quickly outmaneuvered by a dark horse who submitted his paperwork for consideration late the night before commissioners were slated to meet.
Jeffrey Watson is a seasoned political operative who appeared seemingly out of the blue to walk away with the commission seat. Two decades ago he was chief of staff for then City of Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez, as well as well as finance administrator for the city’s department of housing and development. He has also worked as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C., as CEO of Solairgen Energy Corp. and as a tax accountant at Arthur Anderson and Company. He is currently self-employed as an economic development consultant.
Watson reassured commissioners that he would only serve until the fall of 2021 as a caretaker and not run to keep the seat. But if he changes his mind it won’t be the first time such a caretaker decided to enter the race. In the meantime, he will presumably serve for only the next year, representing a large slice of Miami that includes Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Liberty City and the Upper East Side.
His selection thwarted a special election that would have cost the city an estimated $300,000, and was supported only by Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla.