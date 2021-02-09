If you've been holding off on throwing out an old sofa, now is the time.
The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste Mini Dump Facility, located at 1290 NW 20th St., will reopen effective Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Face masks are required.
Users will be required to provide one proof of City of Miami residency, such as a Florida driver’s license or other state-issued ID, utility statement, rental agreement or tax bill.
Commercial vehicles, contractors or vehicles that have panel style or commercial markings will not be granted access.
The following materials are the only materials that will be accepted at the facility: household furniture, clean yard trash, household appliances, car tires (up to four without rims) and tabletop electronics.
For more information regarding City of Miami Department of Solid Waste services, please call 311, or visit miamizerowaste.com.