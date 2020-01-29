The suspension with pay of Hispanic Capt. Javier Ortiz on Wednesday, Jan. 22 was based upon pending civil and criminal investigations.
The Civilian Investigative Panel sent two cases for further review to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Dec. 17, 2019.
Ortiz was hired by the police department March 22, 2004. His personnel file has 51 complaints, some of which have pending dispositions. His file includes seven lodged by Nestor Garcia on June 26, 2019. Two of Garcia’s complaints – one of which is considered a potential case of “double dipping” – are ones that were dispatched to county and state law enforcement.
Garcia alleges Ortiz “manipulated the system and abused his power by going over the allotted maximum off-duty and regular work hours.”
In another complaint, Garcia alleges Ortiz, “while working an off-duty job at the University of Miami Medical Campus, Ortiz responded to a radio dispatch related to a police shooting. By abandoning his post, he neglected his duties and responsibility of providing safety to the students at the medical campus.”
Rodney W. Jacobs Jr., assistant director, of the Civilian Investigative Panel, said that Ortiz draws an extraordinary amount of complaints.
“He by far exceeds any officer in terms of complaints in the city of Miami Police,” Jacobs said.
Following an internal affairs investigation, recommendations were made to send the complaints to the state attorney and FDLE. Ortiz has been suspended with pay pending further investigation
The state attorney’s office, “neither confirm nor deny the existence of an open
criminal investigation.”
Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina confirmed at the City Commission Jan. 22 meeting that civil and criminal investigations against Ortiz are ongoing and these reasons led to his suspension. He said there is another agency "other than Miami Police" investigating and that "that agency isn't necessarily working on its own."
“We’re thrilled; it’s about time; and it’s a step in the right direction,” said Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix, president of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, concerning Ortiz’s suspension. “We’re looking for his full termination.”
Jean-Poix is at the forefront of racial discrimination allegations against the city of Miami and is tired of waiting for leadership to do their jobs.
He issued “No Confidence” in Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina and asked for his dismissal in a 15-page document that outlines a litany of internal allegations.
Submitted were incidents and summary reports intended to document how Black officers received disparate treatment with regard to discipline, promotions and widespread violations of training and internal affairs protocols. Included in Jean’Poix’s complaint is Colina’s tolerance of Ortiz’s conduct.
“He has not exercised authority or discipline over persons who he doesn’t favor that have violated departmental, lawful or ethical standards,” said Jean-Poix. “Chief Colina’s actions have become those of a liability to the city of Miami, which threatens the possibility of civil litigation.
Colina was appointed in 2018 by city manager Emilio Gonzalez, who resigned from his post Jan. 16.
“It’s the only place I’ve ever served, and I’ve worked my way up the ranks,” said Colina. “I was a sergeant, a lieutenant, a commander, a major, and an assistant chief of every division. I led internal affairs and now I’m the chief of police. The first chief of police that served in every division.”
All the experience doesn’t seem to matter to some Black officers who are not on one accord with Colina.
Mayor Francis Suarez said he is happy to serve as a mediator among the officers, the police union and the chief.
Miami Times Executive Editor Carolyn Guniss contributed to this report.