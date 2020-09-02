Nobody changed sides, but a new day and tweaked legislation resulted in the passage of an independent police department review panel that Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez has agreed to live with.
In order to prevent another veto, backers weakened the legislation to spare county employees and elected officials from subpoenas issued by the civilian panel. Prior inclusion was a deal breaker for the mayor, who vetoed two versions with subpoena power in 2018 and in July 2020. Still, he wasn’t happy about it.
“I reject the notion that somehow there isn't already an established civilian oversight of the Miami-Dade Police Department,” Giménez said. “Every one of us are civilians, and we are the duly elected representatives of the people and we have direct responsibility over the police department. You're handing over a process to a group of people who are not elected.”
Commission Barbara Jordan, who championed the establishment of the oversight committee, retorted by saying, “The civilian independent panel is just that, people who have been elected and people who will be representing the community,” referring to the makeup of the review panel. It will include representatives appointed by county commissioners.
The panel, which received an 8-5 in favor vote, as it did in July, will be able to publicly review allegations of police misconduct but not impose discipline on officers.
“An independent review panel will protect good officers and weed out the problems,” said resident Susan Curry during public testimony.
Commissioner José “Pepe” Diaz, a Marine Corp veteran and former Sweetwater mayor, who is not an attorney, was critical of the proposed panel’s authority saying, “We’re fringing on double jeopardy.”
Double jeopardy is the prosecution of a person twice for the same offense. Diaz expressed concern about the panel’s power to investigate incidents that go back years.
“You could go back 20 years to a particular issue ... and still call in people and ask them questions,” he said.
Diaz voted against the panel, along with Commissioners Joe Martinez, Rebeca Sosa, Javier Souto and Esteban Bovo, who is in a mayoral runoff election. Bovo’s opponent, Daniella Levine Cava, voted with the majority in favor.
The Independent Civilian Panel will be authorized to investigate misconduct allegations and use of force by police, as well as make recommendations on law enforcement policy and review all closed cases by the police department’s internal affairs division. The panel will meet in publicly announced and open meetings, and its reports will be available to the public.
Miami-Dade County hasn’t had a civilian police oversight board in 11 years, ever since the commission agreed to eliminate it during a budget crunch in 2009. That decision was made under the leadership of then county Mayor Carlos Alvarez, a former police director.
The ordinance will become law after 10 days unless Giménez vetoes the legislation again, which he promised Commissioner Jordan he would not do. Miami-Dade still needs to approve funding for the board, which includes a proposed estimated budget of about $800,000 for staff and operations.