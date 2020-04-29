At his Pembroke Pines home, Brandon Barham holds up a poster board he created in front of a computer. It is April 2, and the eight-year-old wonder is connecting with classmates through a Zoom video conference to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day. Brandon's special collage combines a bright puzzle pattern and a sentence that reads: "Look at autism your heart, your eyes might miss something."
A second-grader at Easterseals of South Florida, Brandon is homebound with his parents due to the coronavirus outbreak but is still held accountable for completing a full day of activities. His teacher, Stephanie Arango, has provided her students with an at-home curriculum that combines everything from arts and crafts to physical education.
"Having parents work together with their children at this time shows them the wide, set of resources we teachers need to come up with to help their children learn new skills," noted Arango.
Brandon was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at age three, when his teacher observed his speech delay and requested an evaluation. ASD is a neurological disorder which affects the way the brain develops and processes information, a “spectrum” type of disorder because it varies widely in its specific behaviors and severity from one person to another.
The puzzle on Brandon's poster collage represents part of the universal sign of autism awareness adopted in 1999 to reflect a pattern of complexity. Children on the spectrum share a difficulty building relationships with others and a tendency for restrictive and repetitive behaviors, but in terms of intelligence, it varies greatly.
"He had been developing normally until then," said his mother Nicole Barham who works as a director of administrative services at Easterseals."There was a lot of uncertainty. Then, we realized that his life would change, and we had to readjust our expectations. The first step was getting him into the right schools."
Brandon’s academic path began with attendance at regular Broward public schools with autism clusters. We he reached kindergarten, his parents began searching for a better-suited environment for him to thrive both academically and emotionally. Currently, Brandon is enrolled in a seven-student class with a 1:3 teacher to student ratio, which allows him to maintain focus and receive the kind of acceptance and integrated social skills training his condition requires.
“Our son’s ability to focus is probably the biggest change we have noticed. Now he transitions easily, which means he is ready to learn. He counts to 100, writes and works independently and even received an award for excellence in writing,” boasted Barham.
Easters Seals is a nonprofit health care organization providing services for children and adults with disabilities and special needs, Easterseals has over 500 service sites across the country.
In Miami, yearly tuition costs $24,000 and financial assistance ranges from $50,00 to a full scholarship. There are 140 students currently enrolled in the program and about 40 percent of the students are Black. Seventy-five percent of the student body is comprised of autistic students.
"Our biggest challenge is bringing everyone on the same page," noted Camila Rocha, education services director for Easterseals. "We might be struggling with one behavior in school and parents with another at home. It's like a revolving door."
The different colors and shapes of the earlier referenced autism puzzle signifies hope and represents the diversity of the people and families living with the condition. The brightness of the ribbon signals hope that through increased awareness of the disorder, early intervention and appropriate support, people with autism will lead full lives and will be able to interact with the world on their own terms.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1 in 54 children in the United States today are diagnosed with autism. Studies conducted by the CDC found no overall difference in the number of Black children identified with ASD compared to White children, but showed that Black and Hispanic children received evaluations later than White children.
Since indicators of autism usually appear by age two or three and early intervention leads to better outcomes later in life, the findings indicate that those minority groups may not be getting the services they need to reach their full potential.
"The science is clear. Early childhood learning is the critical factor and predictor of overall childhood development,” said James R. Haj, president and CEO of the Children’s Trust which sponsors Easterseal’s after-school and summer programs, free of cost to families. The Trust also funds the organization’s Living Skills Center, a home-like setting where students learn to carry on daily activities such as custodial skills, setting tables, and completing a list of groceries.
At Easterseals, hope is multifaceted and addressed by providing extended services so that high-school students can access available culinary arts vocational programs
"It is designed that way because cooking is a main life skill that promotes independency, which helps them gain a sense of accomplishment," said Rocha. Students get to showcase their abilities once a year to the general public, during the organization's yearly “Festival of Chefs” fundraiser.
The 31st annual event was held at Jungle Island and brought together a stellar line-up of chefs from more than 30 of the area’s most prominent restaurants. Chaired by Chef Jose Mendin, the festival featured Chef Fernando Desa and may one day even feature Brandon as its headlining, culinary star.
"Some autistic children become independent, get married or live on their own, " said Barham. "We don't know how Brandon will turn out, but we know that God has chosen the perfect parents for him. We don't dwell in our emotions, we just make sure he gets what he needs. And we still have high hopes and dreams for our son, he's just gonna get there in a different way."
