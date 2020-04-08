Congresswoman Frederica Wilson sent a letter on Thursday, April 2 to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking him to mail absentee ballots and balloting materials to all registered voters in Florida and provide pre-paid postage and self-sealing return envelopes.
The nation’s voters are slated to cast ballots in presidential, congressional, state, and local elections this year, but the spread of the novel coronavirus has caused a slew of states to delay their primary elections and threatens to depress voter turnout as people avoid polling sites out of fear of contracting the virus.
In my state. voting by mail is very safe and carefully tracked. Contrary to what the White House says, not allowing citizens to cast their ballots by mail in upcoming elections during a pandemic will defraud voters of their constitutional right! #COVID19https://t.co/Bhwl2w5wf6— Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) April 8, 2020
Florida is one of 28 states that already allow “no-excuse” absentee voting. Voting for all elections in Colorado, Oregon, and Washington is done by mail.
“Our state’s vote-by-mail infrastructure could be expanded by reallocating funds designated for polling locations, voting machines, poll workers, and other election administration expenditures,” the letter reads. “Moreover, the CARES Act includes $400 million in election security grants that states like Florida may use to increase their ability to conduct elections by mail.”
“This virus has already disrupted the day-day lives of every Floridian, and for many who are at the frontlines of this virus, including health-care workers, seniors, and people with pre-existing conditions, it has been all-consuming,” said Congresswoman Wilson. “However, this disaster shouldn't keep people from exercising their right to vote and thankfully Florida already has a robust vote-by-mail infrastructure in place to build upon.”
The letter was co-signed by Reps. Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24), Kathy Castor (FL-14), Charlie Crist (FL-13), Val B. Demings (FL-10), Ted Deutch (FL-22), Lois Frankel (FL-21), Alcee Hastings (FL-20), Al Lawson, Jr. (FL-5), Donna Shalala (FL-27), Darren Soto (FL-9), and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23).