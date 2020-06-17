During these troubled times across the nation, support and cooperation among police, youth and communities are strained. Anti-police demonstrations are widespread. It has never been more important that we come together to continue our decades-long tradition of building better relations between the police and youth.
The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™, and the Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police will come together to continue building relations through the Role Models Police and Youth Conferences that began in 1995 convened Thursday, June 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins personnel and executives joined 2020 and 2021 Wilson Scholars for the socially distancing unique on-the-field, drive-In, theatre style, “Continue Positive and Impactful Police & Youth Relations” event.
“Leveling the playing field, a search for justice and cooperation on both sides of the equation are goals of the Police and Youth Conferences,” said Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. “We began this project in 1995 when police and youth relations were at an all-time low. Police confirm that it makes a difference and that’s why they want to continue.”