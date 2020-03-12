Miami-Dade County is under a state of emergency as it deals with the public health threat of COVID-19.
Here I signed the emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 upon arriving at Miami International Airport from Washington D.C. Declaring a state of emergency gives me more powers to expedite the County's response to any cases that may arise, as well as our prevention efforts. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4Bgk70HStw— Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) March 12, 2020
The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Miami-Dade County was confirmed Wednesday, March 11.
The county has indicated that this first case in Miami-Dade is a 56-year-old man who contracted COVID-19 while traveling. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until he's cleared by public health officials.
County mayor Carlos Gimenez released the following statement Thursday, March 12 regarding local events and gatherings:
“Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the preemptive steps to keep it that way. Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena. The March 22 NASCAR race at the Homestead Miami Speedway is postponed at this time. NASCAR officials will decide whether or not to hold the race without fans.
“As we move forward together during this time, we will continue to monitor what the World Health Organization has determined is a global pandemic. We will constantly evaluate planned mass gatherings as the situation evolves.
“I will be making future policy decisions regarding indoor events planned for more than 250 people based on federal and state health officials’ guidance.
“In addition, I am recommending that smaller gatherings, if they’re not essential, also be reconsidered.”
Miami-Dade County Public Schools continues to monitor this evolving and fluid situation and is doing so in close consultation with local, state, federal and health officials.
Latest update from @MDCPS regarding #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/aX8Vle7Aa3— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 12, 2020
At this point, all M-DCPS operations are active and ongoing, including instructional programming. All afterschool activities resume, unless otherwise announced.
"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is addressing coronavirus with an abundance of caution and due diligence," said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho. "The actions of this administration, with the leadership of our School Board, will continue to be guided, not by convenience, but with the safety of our students and employees in mind. Emergencies by nature are not predictable, but we are prepared to handle any situation that may arise."
M-DCPS has prompted the community to follow updates regarding the virus and local schools via http://covid19.dadeschools.net.