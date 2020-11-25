The City of Opa-locka announced on Monday that it was one of seven local municipalities participating in a COVID-19 relief program, created after the Board of County Commissioners recently voted on the allocation of unspent CARES Act funds.
The Municipality Housing Assistance Program (HAP) offers mortgage and rental assistance to residents in Florida City, Hialeah, Homestead, Sunny Isles Beach, Bay Harbor Island and Cutler Bay. Those who qualify and have been approved for the program will receive rent or mortgage forgiveness. The HAP program is intended to make direct payments to rental properties on behalf of tenants for up to six months or a total of $6,000, while homeowners will be sent a check in their mortgage company’s name. Payments through the program will only be made if housing costs are past due and not for future or current billing amounts. The funds being distributed can cover previous bills from March of this year to November.
To be considered for HAP, applicants must provide identification to verify residence in one of the municipalities listed, proof of income using bank statements or a recent tax return, and current lease documents and landlord contact information. They must also exhibit financial struggle in the form of a layoff or furlough notice as a result of the coronavirus. Residents must keep in mind that their income should fall below the 140% area median income – an income reporting method based on household size that determines housing affordability as decided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Development. Applications are live at miamidadecovidre
lief.org, where residents will be asked to fill out a questionnaire to be directed to the appropriate application form.
Separate programs offered by the city to address the financial impact of the coronavirus include the Landlord/Tenant Program, which allows landlords to receive a grant from Miami-Dade County of $5,000 max per unit in exchange for rent forgiveness on behalf of their tenants. Additionally, commissioners dished out $3.55 million on grocery store gift cards to be distributed to families in need across Miami, each card holding $250. Many cities across the county have taken advantage of the program and have already closed applications for consideration. Residents can visit their respective municipality’s website for more information on available programs and application deadlines.