Miami-Dade’s Black-led organizations on the front lines of ongoing racial and social justice battles have suffered through a lack of fundraising, limited resources, and the added stress of keeping up with serving and mobilizing their communities while meeting social distancing guidelines.

“Our nonprofit sectors are experiencing a level of strain that is unprecedented,” said Matthew Beatty, senior director of communications and engagement at The Miami Foundation. “They have selflessly stepped up, and now this is an opportunity for our community to step up and honor that sacrifice.”

That opportunity arrives next week, when South Floridians can kick off the season of giving by financially supporting the community through the blockbuster annual philanthropic effort known as Give Miami Day. The event has an official date of Nov. 19, but for the first time, the giving window has been expanded. The donation site was activated on Monday, Nov. 16.

Created by The Miami Foundation in 2012, the online fundraising campaign is known for helping nonprofits raise millions in just a single day. Last year, $14.5 million was raised for a total of 833 participating organizations, from donors not just in South Florida, but from more than 30 countries. The collective outreach efforts by all participating nonprofits and The Miami Foundation, which contributes a percentage of matching funds, is key to the initiative's success.

Nonprofit organizations that wished to participate underwent a registration process in October. Any registered 501(c)(3) in Miami-Dade County was eligible to apply.

Recognizing a need to invest in organizations led by leaders from marginalized groups, The Miami Foundation created a special feature page that highlights groups based on the community they serve and the specific issues they address. From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., a “Power Hour” feature will sort groups into categories by area of interest on the donation page as a way of narrowing the list of more than 900 participating nonprofits, to help donors match up with a cause they care about. From 3 – 4 p.m., organizations focusing on issues of Black equity will be highlighted on the givemiamiday.org site.

To participate in Give Miami Day, donors must make a contribution of at least $25 using either a bank account, a debit, credit or qualifying gift card. There is no maximum gift amount but all donations should be made through givemiamiday.org between 12 a.m. Nov. 19 and 12 a.m. Nov. 20.

Recognizing the financial strain the pandemic has created for so many, Beatty is encouraging people to sign up for a volunteer shift at a listed organization, if they’re unable to contribute financially.

“It’s not only about giving money,” he said. “We know this may be a hard time for people. They can pledge their time through volunteer hours. Give Miami Day allows anyone to be a philanthropist.”

Support Miami-Dade’s Black community

 The following is a list of Black equity-focused nonprofit organizations to consider on Give Miami Day:

Maven Leadership Collective

A Reflection of Me Inc.

A.S.A.P. (Advancing Sickle

Cell Advocacy Project Inc.)

Affirming Youth Foundation Inc.

Albert C. Pierre Community Service Center

America’s Leading Ladies

Leadership Academy

Association of Exchange and Development of Activities and Partnership, AEDAP

Ayiti Community Trust

Beacon College Prep Inc.

Belafonte TACOLCY Center Inc.

Best of the Bess Inc.

Beta Beta Lambda Alpha Phi 

Alpha Education Foundation Inc.

Black Nurses Association Inc.

Black Professionals Network

Bridge to Hope

Center for Family and Child Enrichment

Chainless Change Inc.

Club 1964 Inc.

Code Fever Miami Inc.

Collective Sistahood Inc.

Curley’s House of Style Inc.

Dade Deltas Foundation Inc.

Delou Africa Inc.

Delta Education, Health and 

Cultural Initiative Inc.

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator Inc.

DIBIA Athletic & Dibia DREAM

Each One Reach One Inc.

EatWell Exchange

Empowering Youth Inc.

Experience Aviation Inc.

Family Action Network Movement

Fanm Saj

FOCAL (Foundation of Community 

Assistance and Leadership Inc.)

Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease 

Research

Gang Alternative Inc.

Girl Power

Gwen Cherry Park Foundation Inc.

Haitian American Community 

Development Corporation

Haitian American Faith-based Network Inc.

Haitian American Nurses Association 

of Florida Inc.

Haitian Heritage Museum

Haitian Neighborhood Center

Sant La Inc.

Health and Education Love Project

Health Education Prevention 

& Promotion Inc.

Health in the Hood

Honey Shine Inc.

Island SPACE

Julia’s Kids

King James Supreme Grand Lodge

M Ensemble Company Inc.

Mahogany Youth Corporation

Man Dodo Humanitarian Foundation Inc.

Manhood On The Go Foundation Inc.

Miami Children’s Initiative

Miami MoCAADMiami Workers Center

Music of the Unsung America

Nana’s Restart Inc.

National Council of Negro Women

New Footprints

Nyah Project

Omega Activity Center Foundation Inc.

One Hundred Black Men of South Florida Inc.

Opa-locka Community Development Corp. Overtown Children and Youth Coalition

Overtown Youth Center

PATH: Preserving, Archiving 

& Teaching Hiphop Inc.

Power U Center for Social Change

Prizm Projects Inc.

Progressive Firefighter’s Association 

Charities Inc.

Project T.H.U.G

Prosperity Social & Community 

Development Group Inc.

Real is Rare Charity

Revelation Community Education Center

Richmond Heights Community Association

Rise Up 4 Change Inc.

RJT Foundation Inc.

Russell Education Foundation

S.E.E.K Foundation Inc.

S.O.U.L. Sisters Leadership Collective

Scholars Today, Leaders of Tomorrow Inc.

Smoothies 4 Students Inc.

South Florida People of Color

Southern Birth Justice Network

St. Alban’s Child Enrichment Center

Tech Girl Power

Teen Upward Bound

The Ark of The City

The 360 Evolution Academy Inc.

The Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida Inc.

The Black Collective

The Carrie Meek Foundation Inc.

The Family Christian Association of America

The Hattie Allen Foundation Inc.

The Historic Hampton House

HUE Collective MIA

The Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida

The Liberty City Optimist Club of FL Inc.

The Optimist Club of Overtown

The Smile Trust

The START Program Inc.

Thelma Gibson Health Initiative

Third Horizon

Tradisyon Lakou Lakay Inc. (TLL)

United Negro College Fund (UNCF)

Urban Reflections Inc.

URGENT Inc.

Virginia Key Beach Park Trust

W.I.S.H. Foundation Inc.

Women Grow Strong Inc.

Youth of Valor Empowerment (Y.O.V.E.)

YWCA South Florida

Zeta Blue Network Inc.

Zoe’s Dolls

