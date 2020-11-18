Miami-Dade’s Black-led organizations on the front lines of ongoing racial and social justice battles have suffered through a lack of fundraising, limited resources, and the added stress of keeping up with serving and mobilizing their communities while meeting social distancing guidelines.
“Our nonprofit sectors are experiencing a level of strain that is unprecedented,” said Matthew Beatty, senior director of communications and engagement at The Miami Foundation. “They have selflessly stepped up, and now this is an opportunity for our community to step up and honor that sacrifice.”
That opportunity arrives next week, when South Floridians can kick off the season of giving by financially supporting the community through the blockbuster annual philanthropic effort known as Give Miami Day. The event has an official date of Nov. 19, but for the first time, the giving window has been expanded. The donation site was activated on Monday, Nov. 16.
Created by The Miami Foundation in 2012, the online fundraising campaign is known for helping nonprofits raise millions in just a single day. Last year, $14.5 million was raised for a total of 833 participating organizations, from donors not just in South Florida, but from more than 30 countries. The collective outreach efforts by all participating nonprofits and The Miami Foundation, which contributes a percentage of matching funds, is key to the initiative's success.
Nonprofit organizations that wished to participate underwent a registration process in October. Any registered 501(c)(3) in Miami-Dade County was eligible to apply.
Recognizing a need to invest in organizations led by leaders from marginalized groups, The Miami Foundation created a special feature page that highlights groups based on the community they serve and the specific issues they address. From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., a “Power Hour” feature will sort groups into categories by area of interest on the donation page as a way of narrowing the list of more than 900 participating nonprofits, to help donors match up with a cause they care about. From 3 – 4 p.m., organizations focusing on issues of Black equity will be highlighted on the givemiamiday.org site.
To participate in Give Miami Day, donors must make a contribution of at least $25 using either a bank account, a debit, credit or qualifying gift card. There is no maximum gift amount but all donations should be made through givemiamiday.org between 12 a.m. Nov. 19 and 12 a.m. Nov. 20.
Recognizing the financial strain the pandemic has created for so many, Beatty is encouraging people to sign up for a volunteer shift at a listed organization, if they’re unable to contribute financially.
“It’s not only about giving money,” he said. “We know this may be a hard time for people. They can pledge their time through volunteer hours. Give Miami Day allows anyone to be a philanthropist.”
Support Miami-Dade’s Black community
The following is a list of Black equity-focused nonprofit organizations to consider on Give Miami Day:
Maven Leadership Collective
A Reflection of Me Inc.
A.S.A.P. (Advancing Sickle
Cell Advocacy Project Inc.)
Affirming Youth Foundation Inc.
Albert C. Pierre Community Service Center
America’s Leading Ladies
Leadership Academy
Association of Exchange and Development of Activities and Partnership, AEDAP
Ayiti Community Trust
Beacon College Prep Inc.
Belafonte TACOLCY Center Inc.
Best of the Bess Inc.
Beta Beta Lambda Alpha Phi
Alpha Education Foundation Inc.
Black Nurses Association Inc.
Black Professionals Network
Bridge to Hope
Center for Family and Child Enrichment
Chainless Change Inc.
Club 1964 Inc.
Code Fever Miami Inc.
Collective Sistahood Inc.
Curley’s House of Style Inc.
Dade Deltas Foundation Inc.
Delou Africa Inc.
Delta Education, Health and
Cultural Initiative Inc.
Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator Inc.
DIBIA Athletic & Dibia DREAM
Each One Reach One Inc.
EatWell Exchange
Empowering Youth Inc.
Experience Aviation Inc.
Family Action Network Movement
Fanm Saj
FOCAL (Foundation of Community
Assistance and Leadership Inc.)
Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease
Research
Gang Alternative Inc.
Girl Power
Gwen Cherry Park Foundation Inc.
Haitian American Community
Development Corporation
Haitian American Faith-based Network Inc.
Haitian American Nurses Association
of Florida Inc.
Haitian Heritage Museum
Haitian Neighborhood Center
Sant La Inc.
Health and Education Love Project
Health Education Prevention
& Promotion Inc.
Health in the Hood
Honey Shine Inc.
Island SPACE
Julia’s Kids
King James Supreme Grand Lodge
M Ensemble Company Inc.
Mahogany Youth Corporation
Man Dodo Humanitarian Foundation Inc.
Manhood On The Go Foundation Inc.
Miami Children’s Initiative
Miami MoCAADMiami Workers Center
Music of the Unsung America
Nana’s Restart Inc.
National Council of Negro Women
New Footprints
Nyah Project
Omega Activity Center Foundation Inc.
One Hundred Black Men of South Florida Inc.
Opa-locka Community Development Corp. Overtown Children and Youth Coalition
Overtown Youth Center
PATH: Preserving, Archiving
& Teaching Hiphop Inc.
Power U Center for Social Change
Prizm Projects Inc.
Progressive Firefighter’s Association
Charities Inc.
Project T.H.U.G
Prosperity Social & Community
Development Group Inc.
Real is Rare Charity
Revelation Community Education Center
Richmond Heights Community Association
Rise Up 4 Change Inc.
RJT Foundation Inc.
Russell Education Foundation
S.E.E.K Foundation Inc.
S.O.U.L. Sisters Leadership Collective
Scholars Today, Leaders of Tomorrow Inc.
Smoothies 4 Students Inc.
South Florida People of Color
Southern Birth Justice Network
St. Alban’s Child Enrichment Center
Tech Girl Power
Teen Upward Bound
The Ark of The City
The 360 Evolution Academy Inc.
The Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida Inc.
The Black Collective
The Carrie Meek Foundation Inc.
The Family Christian Association of America
The Hattie Allen Foundation Inc.
The Historic Hampton House
HUE Collective MIA
The Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida
The Liberty City Optimist Club of FL Inc.
The Optimist Club of Overtown
The Smile Trust
The START Program Inc.
Thelma Gibson Health Initiative
Third Horizon
Tradisyon Lakou Lakay Inc. (TLL)
United Negro College Fund (UNCF)
Urban Reflections Inc.
URGENT Inc.
Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
W.I.S.H. Foundation Inc.
Women Grow Strong Inc.
Youth of Valor Empowerment (Y.O.V.E.)
YWCA South Florida
Zeta Blue Network Inc.
Zoe’s Dolls