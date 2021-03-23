In an emotional tribute to the victims of COVID-19 treated at Jackson Health System, the hospital has placed thousands of flags on its campus at 1611 NW 12 Ave. – 5,360 blue flags symbolizing Jackson’s COVID-19 survivors, and 977 white ones symbolizing lives lost at the public hospital. Three of those who died were Jackson employees.
March 19 marked a year since Jackson Health System saw its first COVID-19 patient admitted into one of its hospitals. Before calling for a moment of silence at the somber ceremony on Friday that formally presented the memorial, Rev. Jacqueline D. Kelley referred to it as a year since Jackson’s staff, like the rest of the community, began “walking through the valley of the shadow of death.” Kelley is director of Jackson’s spiritual care services.
Jackson Health President and CEO Carlos Migoya took a moment to express his appreciation for the tireless efforts of hospital staff who saved so many lives.
“As we reflect on the last year, the trauma we’ve endured and the hardships we have faced, never forget that the work you have done throughout this pandemic has made a lasting impression," Migoya said.
Many doctors and nurses were seen lingering afterward to take pictures and console each other at the vivid memorial, even sitting quietly to look over the flags and absorb the moment.