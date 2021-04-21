Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.
People elated by the verdict flooded the surrounding streets downtown upon hearing the news. Cars blared their horns, and people ran through traffic, waving banners.
Floyd family members, gathered at a Minneapolis conference room, could be heard cheering from the next room as each verdict was read.
The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial people came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
His face was obscured by a COVID-19 mask, and little reaction could be seen beyond his eyes darting around the courtroom.
His bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back. Sentencing will be in two months.
As the judge asked jurors if they reached a verdict, a hush fell on the 300-strong crowd in a park adjacent to the courthouse, with people listening to the proceedings on their cellphones. When the final guilty verdict was announced, the crowd roared, many people hugging, some shedding tears.
At the intersection where Floyd was pinned down, a crowd chanted, “One down, three to go!” – a reference to the three other fired Minneapolis police officers facing trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder in Floyd’s death.
Reaction quickly came in from all over, starting with The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.
“We hope this guilty verdict begins to show that white supremacy will not win. White supremacy has no place in democracy, especially one that is supposed to guarantee us our freedom to live,” the statement said.
“But let us also be clear that this still does not bring our loved ones back. We do not get George Floyd back. His daughter and family have to grow up without him. His family continues his legacy through the George Floyd Memorial Foundation,” the statement added. “We will continue to heal the past, re-imagine the present, and invest in the future of Black lives.”
The NAACP distributed the following statement: “While justice landed Derek Chauvin behind bars for murdering George Floyd, no amount of justice will bring Gianna’s father back. The same way a reasonable police officer would never suffocate an unarmed man to death, a reasonable justice system would recognize its roots in white supremacy and end qualified immunity. Police are here to protect, not lynch. We will not rest until all in our community have the right to breathe. The chapter on Derrick Chauvin may be closed, but the fight for police accountability and respect for Black lives is far from over.”
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called today’s guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case a first step.
“I would not call today’s verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration, but it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice,” he said. “Since the investigation and prosecution of this case began last May, everyone involved has pursued one goal – justice. We pursued justice wherever it led. When I became the lead prosecutor for the case, I asked for time and patience to review the facts, gather evidence and prosecute for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent the law allowed. I want to thank the community for giving us that time and allowing us to do our work. That long, hard, painstaking work is culminated today,” Ellison said.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the verdict “an important step forward for justice,” but there is still work left to do. He went on to say, “Too many Black people have lost – and continue to lose – their lives at the hands of law enforcement in our state. Our communities of color cannot go on like this. Our police officers cannot go on like this. Our state simply cannot go on like this. And the only way it will change is through systemic reform. We must rebuild, restore and reimagine the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. We must tackle racial inequities in every corner of society – from health to home ownership to education. We must come together around our common humanity. Let us continue on this march towards justice.”
The president and vice president watched the verdict with staff.
Following the guilty verdict, President Biden spoke with Walz. The president, Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden also spoke with Philonise Floyd from the Oval Office.
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump confirmed the news and thanked them for their support.
Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson said, “I am both elated and relieved that the jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial delivered a swift verdict of on all counts. They believed their eyes and justice prevailed. I am also relieved for the Floyd family, who throughout this ordeal has acted with extraordinary bravery and grace .... Of course, one favorable outcome does not exonerate our entire criminal justice system or signal that the wrongs, against which millions protested in the past year, have been righted. It does give us hope, however, that the long arc of the moral universe now bends toward justice.”