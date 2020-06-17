The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday, June 16 urging the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump to declare Juneteenth a national holiday. Juneteenth is an annual celebration marking the end of slavery in the U.S.
Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava sponsored the resolution and noted that Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery and is recognized by many communities and organizations as the other Independence Day.
“Juneteenth is a momentous celebration of liberation and achievement for African Americans in our local communities and throughout the entire country. But, unfortunately, it is still not recognized as a national holiday,” said Commissioner Levine Cava. “It is past time to declare Juneteenth a national holiday. At a time of widespread protests against systemic racism and police brutality, now would be the perfect time to show respect and empathy to our Black communities by declaring Juneteenth a national holiday and I urge our federal officials to do so immediately.”
Many states recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday, including Florida which in 1991 officially designated June 19 of each year as “Juneteenth Day.” Juneteenth commemorates a specific date – June 19, 1865 – the day many slaves in Texas learned they had been freed. Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became effective January 1, 1863, Texas remained rebellious following the end of Civil War. Juneteenth recognizes the day all remaining slaves were freed.