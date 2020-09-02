Monique Nicole Barley, who came in fifth in the race for Miami-Dade mayor on Aug. 18 with 5% of the vote, has endorsed Republican Esteban Bovo instead of her fellow Democrat, Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava.
Barley is reportedly sore that the Democratic Party did not support her candidacy, although the party did not endorse any candidate during the primary because of the crowded field. She is now threatening to register as a Republican.
Barley is a cousin of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon and the daughter of former state Rep. Roy Hardemon. Her father also expressed unhappiness with local Dems in 2018, accusing them of recruiting current state Rep. Dotie Joseph to run against him.
Bovo apparently met with Barley after the primary, but Levine Cava did not. In her online endorsement, Barley said, “He has shown leadership, effectiveness and a willingness to serve. Together we stand for a better quality of life for the residents of our County.”
When asked for a comment on his cousin's decision to endorse Bovo, Keon Hardemon told The Miami Times that "I'm focused on being elected as the next Miami-Dade County commissioner in District 3. I am a Democrat, and I support the values of my party."
While her overall county performance was poor, Barley finished third in the 58 precincts with at least 70% Black voters. By comparison, Bovo performed poorly in those precincts.
Barley is the first of the four defeated mayoral candidates to endorse after the primary. Former Mayor Alex Penelas is still weighing his options and may not endorse at all.
Levine Cava’s latest endorsements from Democrats include Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried and Congresswomen Donna Shalala and Debbie Wasserman Schultz. She was endorsed by Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell before the primary, who is in a heated race against outgoing Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez to keep her seat.