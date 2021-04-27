U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that the Justice Department is opening an extensive investigation into the policing practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.
Last summer, the DOJ opened a criminal investigation into George Floyd's death that is still ongoing.
The civil investigation is to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department "engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing," Garland said during the announcement.
Last Tuesday's verdict in the state criminal trial against Derek Chauvin "does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis," Garland said.
The investigation – commonly referred to as "pattern or practice" – will examine the Minneapolis Police Department's use of excessive force, as well as probe for any consistent occurrences of discriminatory conduct, specifically against individuals with behavioral health issues or disabilities.
Garland said a team of attorneys and other seasoned DOJ personnel will look into the department's policies, training, supervision and use-of-force investigations. The team will also review thousands of reports and internal records dating back years.
"It will assess the effectiveness of the MPD's current systems of accountability and whether other mechanisms are needed to ensure constitutional and lawful policing," he said.
The complex process begins with an initial investigation that can often take up to a year. In January 2013, after a similar DOJ investigation, the New Orleans Police Department agreed to a court-enforced consent decree, which remains in effect.
In 2013, the Justice Department found NOPD had a pattern or practice of excessive force, as well as unlawful stops, searches and arrests. The probe also discovered gender discrimination in the failure to adequately respond to and investigate violence against women.
Experts say substantial change on the ground can take years.
During the Obama administration, then attorney general Eric Holder frequently criticized violent police confrontations and opened a series of civil rights investigations into local law enforcement practices. The latter often ended with court-approved consent decrees that mandated reforms.
The consent decrees included those with the police in Ferguson, Mo., after the killing of Michael Brown, and in Baltimore following the police custody death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray.
The Trump Justice Department put a stop to that practice, but Garland recently reversed that, making it easier for federal prosecutors to investigate police departments again, and to force change when widespread abuse and misconduct is found.
The Garland memo comes as the Justice Department shifts its priorities to focus more on civil rights issues, criminal justice overhauls and policing policies.