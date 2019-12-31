At the beginning of this year, The Miami Times published an editorial entitled: “Appoint more Black judges, Mr. DeSantis” – and before wrapping up his first year as governor, Ron DeSantis managed to add some more diverse judicial representation to local and Florida courts.

Appoint more Black judges, Mr. DeSantis The appointment of Judge Eric Hendon to the Third District Court of Appeals in South Florida by outgoing Florida Gov. Rick Scott is the greate…

Cody McCloud from the governor’s office told The Miami Times that December’s addition of Black female judges marks eight total Black judges appointed by the governor in Florida this year.

Miami-Dade County Court can expect some new faces taking ahold of the gravel this year.

On Dec. 16, Miesha Darrough, Julie Harris Nelson and Ayana Harris were three Black women judges appointed by Gov. DeSantis to the Miami-Dade County Court.

“It is imperative that judges understand the importance of their work on the bench, which does not include legislating from the bench. I’m confident that each of these appointees understand the proper role of the courts and will faithfully uphold the rule of law,” DeSantis said in a statement.

Darrough and Harris are alumnas of HBCU Howard University, and Harris Nelson is an alumna of St. Thomas University – where she was a member of the Black Law Students Association.

The day after Harris’ appointment, she posted the following on Facebook:

“I am grateful to the governor for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity and look forward to serving the people of Miami-Dade County with integrity and distinction.”

In addition to the other Black female judges are Tanya Brinkley to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court, Jessica Costello to the Hillsborough County Court and Renatha Francis to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

The governor also appointed two Black male judges, Stephen Everett to the Second Judicial Circuit Court and Anthony Miller to the Leon County Court.