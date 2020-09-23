Legislation that would increase penalties against protesters taking part in violent acts was unveiled on Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference hosted at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The ACLU of Florida and at least one Democratic lawmaker criticized the bill, which they said aims to provide cover for police brutality and to silence dissent.
Law enforcement leaders from around Florida, including Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, stood behind DeSantis at the sheriff’s office in a show of support for the bill, which is to be introduced in the next legislative session.
The legislation includes felony penalties for protesters involved in looting and other forms of violence, and for those who block roadways while demonstrating.
“You know recently in our country, we have seen attacks on law enforcement,” DeSantis said. “We’ve seen disorder and tumult in many cities across the country. You all have situations where buildings will be in flames and on TV, even though sometimes the news will say it’s peaceful, you see the flames behind there, and I think this has been a really, really sad chapter in American history.”
DeSantis said he thought law enforcement from around the state and the Florida National Guard did a great job of responding to protests that spread across the state following the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video struggling to breathe and pleading for help as a Minnesota police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
“You didn’t see the type of disorder here in the state of Florida that you did throughout many parts of the country,” said DeSantis. “But I think we need to do more than what we’ve already done.”
The governor said the Combating Violence Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act will probably be the boldest piece of legislation to address these issues.
Provisions in the law include:
Anyone deemed to be part of a violent or disorderly assembly can face third-degree felony charges.
The state will require a felony charge for anyone who blocks roadways.
There will be a prohibition for toppling over or causing damage to monuments.
Protesters will be prohibited from harassing people as they sit outside and eat at public outdoor dining or are otherwise not involved in a protest.
Anyone who organizes or funds a violent protest will be held accountable by law.
Funding will be prohibited to any local government that defunds the police.
DeSantis said the bill will impose mandatory jail time, keeping people from rejoining protests right away, which he said took place in Portland.
“If you are involved in a violent or disorderly assembly and you harm somebody, and you throw a brick and hit a police officer, you’re going to jail with a mandatory jail sentence for at least six months for anyone who strikes a police officer with a weapon or any projectile,” said DeSantis. “And we’re also not going to simply let people back out onto the streets; so if you are in custody for one of these offenses related to a violent or disorderly assembly, you’re not getting bail before your first appearance.”
The ACLU of Florida condemned DeSantis’ proposed bill on Facebook.
“Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal is undemocratic and hostile to Americans’ shared values,” the organization said. “This effort has one goal: silence, criminalize and penalize Floridians who want to see justice for Black lives lost to radicalized violence and brutality at the hands of law enforcement.”
Florida Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani expressed her disapproval of the bill and those in support of it on Twitter.
“Florida Sheriffs Association & Police Chiefs Association do as they always do – completely ignore racism in policing and instead support increased criminal penalties,” Eskamani said. “What a disgrace. If you’re a local chief or sheriff that doesn’t speak against this proposal, you are complicit.”