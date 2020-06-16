A measure that would overhaul a state program that helps tens of thousands of people with disabilities live in their homes or communities was sent Monday to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, made a priority during this year’s legislative session of revamping the Medicaid-funded iBudget program, which provides services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Lawmakers in March approved the bill (SB 82), which is aimed at bringing stability to the program following years of cost overruns and deficits. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, was one of eight measures sent Monday to DeSantis, who has until June 30 to act on them. One of the bills (SB 1084) involves an effort stop people from misrepresenting the use of emotional support animals. The bill, in part, would allow landlords to require proof of compliance with state and local licensing and vaccination requirements for emotional support animals. People who falsify written documentation or knowingly misrepresent the use of emotional support animals could face second-degree misdemeanors. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, and Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, also requires landlords to allow housing for people who legally have emotional support animals. Another bill (SB 434) sent to DeSantis would allow career-education course hours to count toward high school grades, which could help students such as in applying for scholarships. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, and Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe.
The News Service of Florida contributed this report