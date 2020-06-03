Former President Barack Obama
“It's natural to wish for life ‘to just get back to normal’ as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park. This shouldn't be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can't be ‘normal.’ If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”
Presumptive Democratic Nominee for U.S. President
Joe Biden
"Weeks like this we see it plainly that we're a country with an open wound. And none of us can turn away. None of us can be silent. None of us can any longer, can we hear the words 'I can't breathe' and do nothing," Biden said in a broadcast from his home in Delaware following the onset of protests across the nation. "We need real police reform, to hold cops to a higher standard that so many of them actually meet, that holds bad cops accountable and repairs relationships between law enforcement and the community they're sworn to protect."
Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson
“There has always been systemic tension between black men and the police that has been in place for generations. This nation did not have police forces until after slavery and officers’ main role was to hunt, torture, and murder black men and keep them away from white women. One of my main issues with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project is easing the tension between the police and black men and boys. “The grotesque murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department is the most recent reminder of the injustices perpetuated against black males in America, who for too long have been an endangered species. That is why I have introduced the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act of 2019, which establishes a bipartisan commission that will be housed within the United States Commission on Civil Rights’ office and tasked with examining the social disparities that disproportionately affect this demographic. HR 1636 now has 123 co-sponsors. It is bicameral and bipartisan and the lead sponsor in the Senate is Marco Rubio. The commission will examine the significant societal disparities black males face in such areas as education, criminal justice, health, and employment, among others.”
Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, Miami-Dade County
“The death of George Floyd was clearly an assault on the dignity of human life. We must all stand up against this sort of injustice, but we must do it peacefully.” In light of the current protests happening in and around Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez released a series of statements focused on the safety and welfare of Miami-Dade residents. Due to the escalations of the nation’s furious state of unrest that inspired protests from Minneapolis to Atlanta and Miami. Miami-Dade County's countywide curfew order remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. each day until further notice.”
Mayor Oliver Gilbert, Miami Gardens
“Miami Gardens is the largest predominately black city in the state of Florida. Carved out of the county, we incorporated in 2003 to give voice to the values of extraordinary people, and an extraordinary community. We are hardworking people who have invested in our homes and our businesses; we built this City with brick and mortar, and courage, values and love. This is our home…The killing of George Floyd by a police officer was the depravity of racism exercised through local government by a sworn officer. It was evil. It was wrong. It was murder. No one can deny that racism exists everywhere in this country. Our voices, actions, intellect, resources, hearts, and votes are the necessary ingredients to create a society that respects the lives of everyone. We have work to do. “We” is all of us. “We” consists of Black and White and Asian and Hispanic. “We” means male, female, LGBTQ+, young and old. “We” includes sworn law-enforcement and citizens alike. This is all of our responsibility.”
Mayor Matthew Pigatt, Opa-Locka
“We must make a choice to put an end to the centuries old American terrorism of Black people. The police and judicial system should protect, serve and bring justice to ALL people not be the tools to harass, brutalize, cage or kill us.”
Attorney Benjamin Crump
Joe Madison Show interview
“The police who are supposed to be the trained professionals who were trained in de-escalation, Joe, trained in confrontation and conflict analysis. They are the people who are escalating the situation. So that's why we are going to be calling for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over this case because based on what we saw yesterday from this DA, the family, nor any of us should have any confidence because it is so clear that they murdered him with just the video alone. We don't even have to start demanding to know what they said on the police body cameras, because that's going to be a big part of the charges, too. What were they saying to each other while these people were pleading with them to let a man who was handcuffed face down saying, "I can't breathe because your knee is on my neck." What were they saying to each other to deny him that humanity?”
M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho
“The tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis has further elevated the national dialogue on race and equality, reminding us all of the tremendous urgency and work required to dismantle systems of oppression and promote inclusiveness and equity.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is a staunch advocate for equality and social justice in public education, and we stand with the rest of the nation in the fight against injustices of any kind. We believe in providing quality educational opportunities for all students regardless of race, religion, culture, gender identity, or immigration status. Values matter at M-DCPS. Respect, responsibility, integrity, kindness, fairness, and citizenship are the backbone of our instruction. Let us use this time to reflect on the best in and around us, despite the ongoing pandemic and the challenging times currently facing humankind.”
Larry Robinson, Ph.D.
President, Florida A&M University
“The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has touched off protests around the country. In the pursuit of liberty and justice for all, Florida A&M University once again offers leadership as was done during the Tallahassee Bus Boycott that we celebrated this week. Sixty-four years ago, students protested peacefully, which is a part of the FAMU tradition and legacy. I am most proud of Atlanta Mayor and FAMU alumna Keisha Lance Bottoms and St. Paul Mayor and alumnus Melvin Carter who are standing tall in leading their respective cities. In the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Dr. King added, “We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence.” I am encouraged by those who seek solutions to this problem without the destructiveness of even more violence. We, as a nation, are better than that.”
Rep. Shevrin Jones
“Another hashtag. Preparation for mass prayer vigils. Nationwide protests. All because America has yet to deal with the reality of systemic racism against African Americans.
George Floyd’s death has to be where we say enough is enough, and unite like never before against a system that is taking the breath out of communities. We literally can’t breathe.
People are fed up and we demand justice. To see George Floyd killed by police in broad daylight is not something we should take lightly. It’s unacceptable and inexcusable. And, thank goodness there were people on the street who cared enough to demand Derek Chauvin take his knee off of George Floyd’s neck. The police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd have put a stain on the police officers who are actually doing a good job protecting and serving our community. It is time for us to weed out bad police officers and reform how we police our communities.”
Jay Z is more than a rapper. He is also a champion of civil rights described himself as “a dad and a black man in pain.” In an Instagram post via his Roc Nation company and said he had spoken with Minnesota governor Tim Walz. He welcomed the appointment of black Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison to the Floyd case, and called on him to “prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law”.
Coco Gauff, 16-year-old tennis sensation on Twitter this week said, “I will always use my platform to help make the world a better place,' and on Friday in a TikTok video she called for action from others while wearing a black hoodie. Her screen’s caption read, “Am I Next?”
Rihanna wrote on Instagram: “Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart … If intentional murder is the fit consequence for ‘drugs’ or ‘resisting arrest’ ... then what’s the fit consequence for murder?”