The U.S. Dept. of Justice defines domestic violence in plain terms. It is a felony or misdemeanor crime punishable by law.
On Monday, Feb. 24, New York City Supreme Court convicted Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein of a criminal sex act in the first degree and third degree rape.
When sentenced, Weinstein faces up to five to 25 years in prison.
Weinstein’s crimes and high profile case demonstrate how domestic violence and sexual assault intersect. A known or unknown intimate partner may use power to intimidate, control or demean victims of rape or sexual assault.
From holding the powerful accountable to protecting vulnerable populations like children, lowering domestic violence cases in America requires hands-on community advocacy.
Dorothy Bendross-Mindinghall, Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member for District 2, is one advocate committed to seeing statistics lowered and myths dispelled.
For the past 20 years, the former state representative has hosted an annual workshop titled, No More Broken Hearts. The diverse gathering provides the community with information on domestic violence, prevention, intervention and available resources.
This year’s empowering theme is “Super Bold.” The one-day, free event convenes Saturday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Miami Jackson Senior High School, located at 1751 NW 36th St., in Miami.
“As a former school principal, I noticed a recurring theme among faculty and staff. It was a repetitive cycle where domestic violence was the common thread and almost an epidemic,” said Bendross-Mindinghall.
Raised in Miami’s Liberty Square housing projects, Bendross-Mindinghall is a community stalwart who later served as an elected public servant and first chairperson of the governor’s Commission on African American Affairs.
“Since its inception, No More Broken Hearts has made strides to benefit support groups and provide assistance for those who have experienced domestic violence. I further understood the negative effects that domestic violence has on our children,” she said.
According to the Childhood Domestic Violence Association, the impact of domestic violence on a child can be profound and lifelong. Experiencing childhood violence negatively wires a developing brain, encoding a series of negative beliefs, or lies, which can negatively effect one’s health, mindset, behavior and relationships.
Educators who attend the No More Hearts Broken workshop are eligible to receive master plan points.
Bendross-Mindinghall is abundantly aware that Black women face domestic violence at higher rates than other groups. For Black women, the results are often homicide.
Miami-Dade county reported 9,357 cases of domestic violence in 2016, the most of any county in Florida, according to the latest figures available from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
A July 2017 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show homicides stemming from intimate partner violence disproportionately affect young racial and ethnic minority women.
According to the CDC, non-Hispanic Black women experience the highest rates of homicide citing 4.4 homicides per 100,000 population. The report said about 29.4 percent of female homicide victims were between ages of 18-29.
It further reports that 59.2 percent of victims who were single at the time of death as non-Hispanic Black women.
The Women of Color Network listed poverty, poor education, limited job resources, language barriers and fear of deportation as roadblocks to safety and support for survivors of color.
Domestic violence remains at the forefront of news and government leaders are demanding accountability. In a recent domestic violence case, the accused is a Tallahassee-based domestic nonprofit agency whose white administrator received an exorbitant salary.
On Thursday, Feb. 14 that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered an investigation into the Tallahassee-based Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The organization’s CEO and president, Tiffany Carr, received $7.5 million in compensation over a three-year span. Carr resigned Nov. 19, citing a health crisis.
DeSantis included in his probe, “exorbitant compensation payouts, failures of leadership, misuse of state dollars, and breaches of public trust.”
“When we work at our local domestic shelters, we know that every penny counts, and when you have a CEO being paid that much money as survivors need support, it should be something that appalls each one of us,” said Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani during a House floor debate.
Since 1977, Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence has served as a trusted professional association for Florida's 42 domestic violence centers. The agency’s mission is to end violence through public awareness and policy development.
According to the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2018, 104,914 crimes of domestic violence were reported to Florida law enforcement agencies resulting in 64,573 arrests. During fiscal year 2017-18, Florida's certified domestic violence centers provided 669,785 nights of emergency shelter to 15,937 survivors of domestic violence and their children.
Domestic violence on a national scale is prevalent. Black women and children are vulnerable and it is incumbent upon community members to take advantage of opportunities to be informed. Advocates like Bendross-Mindinghall keep the domestic violence movement in Miami alive.
“It is my sincere desire that No More Broken Hearts continues to grow, that people are elevated beyond their circumstances and we all learn,” said Bendross-Mindinghall. “I want us to learn, not only how to be better companions to one another, but find way to become better people.”