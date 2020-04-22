The city of Miami and its Black community will mourn the loss of Dorrin Delano Rolle, former Miami-Dade commissioner, committed social-services director and friend to many, who departed this earth on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at age 75 after a long battle with health issues.
Widely known as Dorrin “The Governor” Rolle, the community advocate was a committed leader with civil service rooted in his core.
His positivity radiated through his trademark saying, “You done good”— as he never forgot to relay the positive reinforcement message among Blacks who demonstrated exemplary community efforts and success in Miami.
Despite his departure from this realm to the next during these unprecedented times, many will remember the lasting legacy the progressive educator left behind for an entire community.
Early life and career
Born and raised in Miami, Rolle received his Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Tallahassee’s Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) in 1967 and later earned his Masters Degree in education from the University of Northern Colorado in 1973.
In 1972, Rolle began his public service career with the James E. Scott Community Association (JESCA) as a social worker. He served as president and CEO of the community association-- which has 260 employees, and an annual budget of $7 million.
Afterwards, he served as director of the Ex-Offenders Services Program for Miami-Dade County, where he was responsible for the overall operation and management of three halfway houses for ex-offenders, two for men and one for women and their children. Rolle was also instrumental in the establishment of the Roving Leaders Alternative Educational Center, an alternative school in the Liberty City area. The center was well equipped with state-of-the-art computer facilities and staffed with highly trained and qualified personnel.
The progressive educator later focused on the need for employment opportunities for inner-city youth. His vision led to the establishment of an innovative program that offered training and employment to young people. The program succeeded in motivating young people to stay in school, and help develop their self-esteem.
Miami political scene
Commissioner Dorrin D. Rolle was a staple in the Black Miami community-- representing District 2 on the Miami-Dade County Commission, from his appointment by former Florida Gov. Lawton Chiles in 1998, up until his loss against Commissioner Jean Monestime in 2010.
The district is home to more than 102,000 residents and encompasses the predominant Black communities of Liberty City, Opa-Locka, North Miami, Miami Shores, El Portal and North Miami Beach.
On Jan. 22, 2020, The Miami Times published an exclusive feature on Rolle’s announcement in seeking election again for Miami-Dade County Commission District 2.
It was a very festive time when Rolle announced his run for office. It was his birthday.
"Yeah, I'm running! It may appear that everything is okay for us, but we're not getting our fair share. Black folks can live better," Rolle told The Miami Times in January.
The Miami Times reported the robust guest list which consisted of various local pastors and former elected officials including candidate for county mayor, Alex Penelas; Willis Howard; Carolyn Boyce; Gary Johnson and Theophilus “Theo” Williams.
Rolle saw District 2 in need of change, calling for more affordable housing; improving public transportation and fostering growth and development of small businesses.
"I'm running thanks to my family. I'm running because I just love helping people. What affects one district, affects us all. And we need somebody downtown that's going to blow the trumpet loud enough," Rolle shared with The Miami Times.
Hallmarks and affiliations
Rolle diligently served as the chairman of the Miami-Dade County Economic Development and Housing Committee and was actively involved in social and civic organizations throughout the community. He served as a member of the St. James A.M.E. Church; Public Health Trust Selection and Advisory Screening Committees; the Family Christians of America Association; the Boy Scouts of America; the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Alumni Association; World Vision; Work and Gain Economic Self-Sufficiency (W.A.G.E.S.) Coalition; Greater Bethel Federal Credit Union; Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and chairman of the board of the St. James A.M.E. Federal Credit Union.
The former Miami-Dade commissioner was the recipient of numerous prestigious awards within the community, including: the Florida A&M Alumni Outstanding Service Award; the Apostolic Revival Center Usher Board Community Service Recognition; the World Vision Award; and the National Women of Achievement Profiles of Prominence Award. He’s also received special recognition from the City of Miami, the Gladeview Homeowners Association and the Opa-Locka and Arcola Lake Elementary Schools.
Reflections and tributes
On Monday, April 20, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson offered the following statement on Rolle’s passing:
“Commissioner Dorrin D. Rolle established himself as a true leader to a district that was seeking representation during a difficult time in our county. He blazed a unique trail and style of service that gave a voice to the voiceless. He enjoyed the seriousness of his work, but did so with humor that most often is missed in life. He will be remembered by those who knew and loved him. My sincerest prayers and condolences are offered to his family and friends.”
Miami-Dade County Public Schools vice chair Dr. Steve Gallon III added, “Commissioner Dorrin Rolle was deeply committed to his community and remained dedicated to public service his entire life. His legacy of leading efforts to help children and the elderly in underserved communities, as well as his service and love of people from all walks of life will be among his most memorable contributions and qualities. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and those with whom he worked for countless decades.”
The Miami Alumni Kappas paid tribute to their late brother in a Facebook post Sunday, April 19:
“It is with great sadness to announce the death of our brother, former County Commissioner, and past Polemarch of the Miami Alumni Chapter, Brother Dorrin Rolle,” the post read.
As of Tuesday, April 21, the Facebook post garnered 197 shares, 329 reactions and 279 comments from the associates, friends and family Rolle touched in the community throughout his life.
Opa-locka director of Planning & Community Development Gregory Gay added, “The 'Governor' of Miami Dade County Distrct 2 and 3. A sincere, jovial and compassionate Man. I enjoyed being in his company. Our condolences to the Rolle family, extended family and friends.”
Andy Young, Miami Gardens resident who lists his employment at The Children’s Trust wrote, “We were classmates from elementary through high school and later Miami Alumni Kappa brothers. The one thing I can say about Brother Rolle is, he was a good man.”