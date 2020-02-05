It was like a modern-day reparations package. A chance at a new opportunity.
They would have to move but they were promised that after redevelopment of their dilapidated homes they could move back in. A homeownership component with an array of mixed-income rental units, would be added to the community. Coupled with shiny, new residences were services to enhance quality of life to include job placement; education; training programs; childcare; elder services; and counseling, just to name a few.
Lots of promises.
“We are transforming public housing projects with problems into new, mixed-income communities with promise,” said Andrew Cuomo, then-secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development at the announcement that a HOPE VI grant would be used to revitalized Scott and Carver Homes, widely known as Scott Carver, in Liberty City. That was 20 years, Aug. 25,1999.
The HOPE VI grant (Homeownership and Opportunity for People Everywhere) would forge a way to new public and private partnerships in Miami-Dade’s housing development.
On that day, former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek joined former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas and Cuomo, at a press conference.
This "announcement goes far beyond improving housing opportunities in Miami-Dade it actually allows us to turn public housing units into true communities," Penelas said.
Penelas supported HOPE VI and the concept of a mixed-income, mixed-residences community.
“It was a major initiative by the federal government and a significant grant for Miami-Dade County. Of course I supported it,” Penelas said in a recent interview.
The goal was to position and transform residents of Scott Carver public housing project to become self-sufficient, productive or at least better than years before, a press release said at the time. But in order to gain any of this, they would first have to lose. The plan called for the demolition of all 850 units of Scott Carver that had existed since 1953.
Demolition wasn't the only part of the government's plan; it included a major reduction to the number of public housing units that would become available again. Out of the 850 units, only 215 were funded to be rebuilt.
To date, Miami-Dade County has only built back 177 units. More than 600 public housing units would no longer be available.
At the time, Miami-Dade County officials categorized the redevelopment to be done into two separate phases – a trend today in the massive rehabilitation of Liberty Square and other public housing sites.
When rebuilt, apartments sported new windows, fresh interiors and bright-colored exterior paint. It also had a new name: Northpark at Scott Carver.
Yet, 20 years later, residents say there's a lot that still needs to be done to improve living conditions, preserve affordability and protect their housing rights. Public housing residents and community members remain troubled over how the overall redevelopment was done.
"There are so many problems here I don't even know where to begin,” resident C.C. Hawkins said.
TWENTY YEARS LATER
Since residents have moved in, barely any hope remains in the housing agency that vowed to improve their quality of life from what it was before. HUD placed the oversight of Northpark in the hands of Miami-Dade County’s Public Housing and Community Development Department. Known as PHCD, HUD’s surrogate collects rent, fills vacancies and administers maintenance of the units.
Northpark at Scott Carver has only been open for 10 years after many delays during construction. The grand opening ceremony for new residents of Northpark at Scott Carver happened on Dec. 12, 2011.
County officials at the time attributed the construction delays due to a class action lawsuit filed by Scott/Carver public housing tenants.
In a phone interview with The Miami Times, Penelas expressed his discontentment about construction delays. “Am I happy with the way HOPE VI was implemented? No,” he said. “But that has not altered my vision of trying promote more homeownership opportunities here in Miami-Dade County.”
Today, residents have joined together in hopes of making a better living for themselves at Northpark at Scott Carver. Unfair treatment seems to be one concern many residents have along with safety and security. They cite lack of outside lighting; problems obtaining proof of payment receipts for rent paid; increased rents; excessive inspections; environmental concerns about radon levels and more.
To address the concerns of the residents, Miami-Dade County Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson has met with them. Edmonson recommended the county’s public housing department meet with them too because some of the issues happening there are potential health hazards.
Still Edmonson contends, “housing is better… It’s mixed-income. Before they redeveloped Scott Carver, the place was falling down. A lot of what went on in public housing won’t be tolerated here and I’m proud of that.”
Caprice Brown is one of the residents doing her part to make things better. Brown is a part-time worker at a local school and has lived in Northpark since it opened.
"I'm no longer afraid to speak out, I'm tired. At times it is very uncomfortable to live here because of the way management treats us Black public housing residents," Brown said.
Brown is joined by Jackie Walker, president of the Northpark Resident Council, Hawkins and Sonya Brown-Wilson in expressing their frustration with management company, McCormack Baron Management Inc.
In a December meeting, residents gave McCormack Baron and public housing officials an earful of complaints about their living conditions, the status of the pool among other issues.
Edmonson said she would be following up.
Public housing officials have volunteered to be the mediator between the residents and the management company.
"We need to establish a common ground so that it would not be so much frustration and tension between residents and management," Hawkins said.
Over the years, the residents of Northpark at Scott Carver have had the same management company. But due to high turnover and problems with management staff, they're currently on their fifth property manager since 2012.
The talk among most residents now is the number of people who are moving into the public housing units that are not coming from the HOPE VI waiting list.
Scott Carver HOPE VI residents were promised priority rights to public housing units in the new development before a non-Scott Carver applicant would move in, documents show.
Representatives from public housing acknowledged that this may happen at times, but only on a case-by-case basis due to emergencies such as domestic violence.
Residents disagree.
At the meeting held in December, Teyia Campbell of Legal Services of Greater Miami spoke on the importance of residents being issued a rent receipt to show proof of payment.
Rent receipts are needed because payments are a complete defense in eviction cases, Campbell said.
"We need training so that we can know how to operate as a resident council board. We've been asking for training since February of 2018," Walker said.
"We serve with passion on the resident council board. We get out, we walk the community, talk to people and find ways to make living here better. I do what I do from my heart because this is where I was born and raised," Brown-Wilson said.
A NEW DEAL
The federal government called Scott and Carver Homes a project, but to the generation of families who lived there, it was home.
The project was initially created as a result of the department of Veteran Affairs in response to a report put together by a national commission and various agencies including HUD.
This "effort will significantly revitalize the neighborhood ... promising a step forward toward a new era of prosperity and economic growth for Liberty City," said Meek.
Miami-Dade County was awarded $35 million for the redevelopment at Scott/Carver.
But after the award was given, tips and complaints about mismanagement of grant funds and resident displacement began to pour into the office of the inspector general.
This prompted both a local and a federal investigation, which led to an audit of the supportive services carried out by H.J. Russell Management Co., which employed former County Commissioner Dorrin Rolle. It was his commission district, back then.
Findings from the inspector general revealed weak administration of services; fraud; and reports revealed very little to no money was even being spent on the required services for residents.
A survey conducted back in 2007 by Florida International University revealed 73 percent of the respondents of Scott/Carver say they never received any of the mandated services. Then residents were met with construction delays and uncertainty.
Many of the original families of Scott/Carver still haven't been found or ended up losing their housing assistance altogether. And over 33 percent of the former residents are homeless.
The county terminated the contract with H.J. Russell Management as a result of FIU’s findings in 2004, five years after the awarding of the HOPE VI grant.
Residents see mismanagement at the core of the problems at Northpark today. They believe public housing has strayed away from its mission to get Scott Carver residents back home.
“They are not abiding by the guidelines and rules for public housing residents,” Brown said.