Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced Eulois Cleckley as the next director of Transportation and Public Works.
Cleckley will be relocating from Denver, where he currently serves as public works director.
Bringing somebody in from outside the region to run a department is a rare move for a county mayor.
“He’s a forward-thinking leader who led the integration of transportation and infrastructure in Denver, driving forward the city’s efforts to make transit more efficient, reliable and people-friendly, and prioritizing projects for safer streets and expanded mobility options,” Levine Cava said in a statement.
The Denver area has a solid network of rail and bus service, where Cleckley was part of the city's creation of dedicated bus lanes, which is mostly only in the planning phases here in Miami-Dade. Denver is beginning to prioritize transit in ways Levine Cava also would like to do.
Cleckley’s department also has been active in creating bike lanes, and he has been known to ride his bike to work and take the bus. When he relocated from Houston to Denver in 2018, he elected to live in the city without a car.
According to published reports, a May 12 offer letter for the Miami-Dade post lists his salary at $270,000 a year. In Denver, Cleckley oversees 1,300 employees and a budget of about $340 million. In Miami-Dade, he’ll oversee a budget about twice that size and a payroll of roughly 4,000 people.
Several projects on the drawing board will have Cleckley hitting the ground running. Currently, the Levine Cava administration is negotiating with the Genting casino company for a potential tax-funded monorail that would connect Miami with Miami Beach, and is dealing with a problematic bidding process for electric buses for a new rapid-transit system in South Miami-Dade. The county also is awaiting elevated-rail proposals for a potential Metrorail extension along Northwest 27th Avenue.
Cleckley also will oversee the county’s Public Works division, responsible for roads, bridges, sidewalks, stormwater drains and traffic lights throughout Miami-Dade.