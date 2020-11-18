Miami-Dade County will resume enforcing evictions filed before March 13 in “limited cases,” announced former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez.
Days before his term ended, Giménez announced in a Nov. 13 press release that county police can resume enforcing writs of possession for all cases filed on or before March 12, which was the first day he declared a state of emergency for the county at the start of the pandemic.
Giménez ordered that eviction cases move forward “after a thorough review to ensure a policy that’s fair to both tenants and property owners.”
A federal eviction ban mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still in effect until Dec. 31. It does not include protections against mortgage foreclosures. Giménez’ announcement said the limited resumption of evictions is subject to the CDC’s order.
This is following the move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis permitting the state’s eviction and foreclosure moratorium to expire on Oct. 1. The order was first signed in April to suspend evictions and foreclosures against those experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.