County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan’s legislation requiring local approval of Formula One in Miami Gardens failed.
During the Board of County Commissioners meeting last Wednesday, a 6-6 vote kept whether to adjust for Formula One in the hands of the executive arm of county government.
The Public Works & Transportation department will approve how F1 cars will race on county property, barring a court order.
Representatives for Stephen M. Ross have moved the track off Northwest 199 Street and said newer F1 cars produce less carbon dioxide and that there would be noise-reduction barriers. And though they conceded to a school board rule regarding school closures and offered a community benefits package, Jordan’s constituents refuse to give up an inch.
By the time the vote was made, Betty T. Ferguson, a vocal opponent of Formula One being in Miami Gardens, had filed a lawsuit to stop F1 cars from racing.
Ferguson said she knew the ongoing fight would be long.
“It’s been a long struggle but we knew that it would be,” Ferguson said. “It’s important for us for young people to see us standing up for our community. It will be the young people who suffer the consequences.”
Ferguson said their suit will address the violation of the noise ordinance, of which she said events at Hard Rock Stadium have already been in violation.
“They’re breaking the law. We know they’re breaking the law. Whether or not the judge tells them to stop, we don’t know which way it will go at this point.”
County Commissioners voted to allow Formula One to hold an event in the county in May 2018, more than four years after Miami began to prepare for the event on its streets. Residents there forced F1 to propose a race elsewhere.
Jordan, as commissioner for Opa-locka and Miami Gardens, proposed an ordinance that would have required public hearings in Miami Gardens and a vote by the city’s elected officials to allow automobile races in the city.
Jordan’s ordinance only applied to the stadium zoning district, which is in Miami Gardens; the legislation’s requirements did not have countywide impact.
Jordan said she was shocked and very disappointed with her fellow commissioners for voting against her community.
“Whenever there was an item that you felt was not in your community’s best interests, I always supported you,” Jordan said.
Jordan said her biggest disappointment was Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who she endorsed in 2016.
“You’re a chameleon,” she said. “You change based on the event.”
Gimenez did not respond to that comment.
Supporters of the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami, a 10-year event if the lawsuit fails, have said the event is comparable to a Super Bowl every year and will generate over $400 million per year, 4,200 jobs for the event and $165.4 million in wages for those jobs.
Gimenez said he is in favor of Formula One taking place in the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which Hard Rock CEO Tom Garfinkel wrote would be too costly of an investment - $250 million.
“Formula One chooses where they race,” said Marcus Bach Armas, spokesman for the Miami Dolphins, when reached for comment about whether the Dolphins had a say in the race location.
The proposed track blocks the exit to the Florida Turnpike onto Northwest 199 Street.
Armas said the exit is closed during events and switched afterwards.
“It’s reversed to get cars off city streets as quickly as possible,” Armas said.
Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Joe Martinez, Javier D. Souto, Rebecca Sosa, Eileen Higgins and Esteban L. Bovo Jr. voted against the ordinance.
Said District 6 Commissioner Diaz: “Whatever it is, we have to look at the greater good of all areas.”
Said District 11 Commissioner Martinez: “I understand Commissioner Jordan’s position. I’ve taken similar positions and been on the losing side, 12-1 or 11-2. What we’re doing today is removing automotive races.”
Votes in favor came from Jordan, Daniella Levine Cava, Xavier Suarez, Jean Monestime, Dennis C. Moss and Audrey M. Edmonson. District 4 Commissioner Sally Heyman was absent.
“The preference of residents took preference,” said District 7 Commissioner Suarez about the race being forced out of Miami.
Said District 8 Commissioner Cava: “I really believe we have a fair process that’s outlined here.”