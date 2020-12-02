Families enduring hard times brought on by the pandemic found comfort in food distribution initiatives held across Miami-Dade County to uplift spirits both during and after the holidays.
As the need increased, several organizations hashed out donations and found sponsors to create successful distributions that addressed food security, a method they hoped would give South Florida communities a fighting chance
at survival.
On Dec. 2, following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Miami Marlins Foundation held a food distribution event at Gwen Cherry Park in Liberty City. For months, the organization has been partnering with Feeding South Florida to bring produce to families in multiple neighborhoods in the county.
Just last week, the organization commemorated its 12th annual Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving distribution event by donating more than 900 meals to families. Former professional baseball shortstop and current Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter personally came out to the drive-through event to help with distribution efforts at Marlins Park.
Liberty City residents also witnessed support pouring in from their local community.
Known for their efforts aiding in breaking the cycle of poverty in Liberty City, Miami Children’s Initiative reached out to 11 early learning centers and delivered turkeys to seniors. They also partnered with principals from Liberty City schools and selected 20 families to receive turkeys. Some families with children at Liberty City Elementary, Charles R. Drew K-8 Educational Center, Agenoria S. Paschal/Olinda Elementary, Kelsey L. Pharr and Earlington Heights Elementary schools were chosen for the distribution.
“[We’re] blessed to have resources to provide to the children and families of Liberty City during these tumultuous times,” said Miami Children’s Initiative CEO LaTousha Daniels.
Community efforts to provide for families also reached as far as Miami Gardens.
Robert Stephens III, who was recently appointed to fill the then-vacant Miami Gardens City Council seat 6, sponsored a distribution event with the Progressive Firefighters Association Charities, Inc.
Award-winning rapper 50 Cent and his G-Unity Foundation even saw fit to contribute to the cause with donations that would fuel the drive-through giveaway.
“It is a blessing to be able to sponsor events that encourage partnerships, promote unity and provide valuable resources to the residents,” said Stephens.
Each organization plans to use its platform to address the most prominent issues of the community through future actions similar to those listed.
The Miami Marlins Foundation will host one more food distribution event on Dec. 9 at Marlins Park starting at 12:30 p.m.