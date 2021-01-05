The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies launched its interactive tracking tool allowing users to learn how each new member of Congress is faring when it comes to hiring diverse top staff in their Washington, D.C., offices, such as chiefs of staff, legislative directors and communications directors.
Previous Joint Center research shows that while people of color account for 40% of the U.S. population, they account for only 13.7% of U.S House office top staffers and 11% in the Senate.
The tool arrives at a critical moment to increase staff diversity. Currently, newly elected members of the U.S. House and Senate are preparing to take office and are hiring to fill more than 200 upper-level positions.
According to the Joint Center’s tracker, a total of 55 of 201 (or 27.4%) possible positions have already been filled.
The Joint Center’s Tracker of Racial Diversity of Top Staff Hires in 117th Congress shows that, so far, hiring of diverse top staffers by newly elected senators (16.7%) still lags behind the nation’s population of color, but is higher than both hiring by newly elected senators two years ago (7.7%) and the entire U.S. Senate (11%).
So far, hiring of diverse top staffers by newly elected House members (11.4%) lags behind the national population, newly elected House members two years ago (19.85% of color) and the entire House in 2018 (13.7% of color).
The lag by newly elected House members remains when you break the numbers down by political party. (There are not enough new U.S. Senators to make a fair comparison breakdown by political party).
House Democrats: People of color accounted for 13.3% of top staff hired by newly elected House Democrats (15 total), compared to 25.84% of top staff employed by freshman House Democrats two years ago.
House Republicans: People of color accounted for 10.7% of top staff hired by newly elected House Republicans (45 total), compared to 7.14% of top staff employed by freshman House Republicans two years ago.
The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, America’s Black think tank, provides compelling and actionable policy solutions to eradicate persistent and evolving barriers to the full freedom of Black people in America. It uses evidence-based research, analysis, convenings and strategic communications to support Black communities and a network of allies.
