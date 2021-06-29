Florida is about to find out how much a week of sales-tax “freedom” translates into capitalism.
Starting Thursday, in what lawmakers dubbed “Freedom Week,” people will receive sales-tax breaks when they make a wide range of purchases that could help spur them to be more active after being limited by the coronavirus pandemic.
Shoppers from July 1-7 will be able to avoid paying all or part of sales taxes on purchases such as grills; bicycles; fishing and camping gear; kayaks and canoes; tickets for concerts, movies and ball games; gym memberships; boxes of softballs and sleeves of tennis balls; and even sunscreen.
“What better way to celebrate than to offer a sales-tax holiday that will encourage people to explore our greatest asset --- Florida’s outdoors,” House Speaker Chris Sprowls said in a statement last month when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a tax package (HB 7061) that includes the first-of-its-kind Freedom Week.
Economists have estimated that the tax breaks will cut state revenue by $42 million and local revenue by $12.7 million. But they, along with retailers, acknowledge that the numbers are a bit of a guess as questions remain over how much shoppers and businesses will participate.
“It’s a little bit of an experiment, right? So, we hope it goes well,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “I know a number of our retailers are also adding their own incentives to get people out and about and to provide some clarity as to where the sales-tax breaks exist.”
The tax package also includes a more-traditional tax “holiday” for back-to-school shoppers that will start in late July and last 10 days. The holiday, which will provide tax breaks on purchases of clothing, school supplies and personal computers. is expected to provide an estimated $69.4 million in tax savings.
Shalley said he hopes “Freedom Week” can be bigger than projected.
“We don’t have a feeling, because it is the first time,” Shalley said. “But there are some big ticket items on there, ($200) and ($300) types of items that have a sales-tax exemption on them. So there is definitely an opportunity to save.”
Dominic Calabro, president and CEO of the Tallahassee-based group Florida TaxWatch, said people need to “re-establish a sense of normalcy that they lost to the pandemic.”
“After a year of stress and uncertainty, much of which was spent cooped up indoors, the good people of Florida need to get outside and experience all of the beautiful beaches and parks that the state has to offer,” Calabro said.