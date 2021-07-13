On the heels of Florida Memorial University’s accreditation being placed on probation, university faculty has reported a ‘no confidence’ vote in president Jaffus Hardrick to the board of trustees.
The vote took place over the weekend via SurveyMonkey. All participants met off campus via Zoom, fearful of retaliation. According to a source within the faculty, the vote was unanimous among the 34 faculty members who participated; 20 others did not participate.
Last week, The Miami Times reported that FMU has been placed on a 12-month “Probation for Good Cause” by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) for failure to comply with federal, state and financial standard requirements.
The accrediting agency’s board of trustees found that the university did not comply with Core Requirement 4.1 b (governing board characteristics), Standard 13.3 (financial responsibility), Standard 13.4 (control of finances) and Standard 13.6 (federal and state responsibilities).
It was also reported that a Change.org petition asking for Hardrick to be removed had been circulating. As of deadline, the petition has not reached its signature goal of 200. It cites reasons beyond the current accreditation probation, including increased and unreported rapes and shootings on campus; a culture of sexual harassment; a culture of intimidation and retaliation; a continued decline in enrollment; unreliable technology; and overall poor leadership.
After reviewing two reports submitted by FMU and the SACSCOC special committee, the board will reconsider the accreditation status in June 2022, when the school will mark one year of probation. The board will either remove the university from probation, keep the probation in place for another year or remove its accreditation for failure to comply.
In the last year, FMU has battled mismanagement of rising COVID-19 cases on campus and accusations of sexual harassment by student-athletes and employees. The school has also faced a severe drop in enrollment. Although it will not reveal those figures to The Miami Times, sources say it's dipped below 500.