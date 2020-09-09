The pandemic has caused state general revenue to fall about $1.9 billion below estimates this fiscal year, and revenues are projected to be about $3.4 billion below earlier estimates for the fiscal year that began July 1.
As the state grapples with reduced tax dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic, a joint House and Senate committee will meet next week in Tallahassee to consider a detailed report about Florida’s finances.
The Joint Legislative Budget Commission will meet Sept. 10 to receive a presentation about a draft long-range financial outlook. The report, which is produced annually, provides extensive information about state revenues, expenses and projections for the coming years.
Florida lawmakers are clearly facing a troubling outlook in a state with no income tax. Education is one of the largest segments of Florida’s budget, although per-student spending remains lower than many other states. Other big-ticket items are health care and public assistance programs.