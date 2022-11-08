editor's pick
2022 Midterm Election Results
Miami Times Staff Report
After polls closed at 7 PM Central in the western Panhandle of Florida, calls began to be made for races.
For Democrats in the state, it’s not been a good night. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated U.S. Representative Val Demings, earning his third term in the U.S. Senate.
At the state level, the Republican party now holds all of the statewide elected offices, starting with Governor Ron DeSantis easily winning reelection against former Governor Charlie Crist. The question now is, will Gov. DeSantis pursue the nomination for President in 2024.
Ashley Moody was reelected to Attorney General, while Jimmy Patronis remains the state’s chief financial officer. Wilton Simpson joins this sweep and will replace Nikki Fried as Agriculture Commissioner. Fried could not run for reelection because she ran to be the Democratic nominee for governor.
It wasn't all bad for Democrats, as longtime U.S. Representative Frederica S. Wilson was reelected. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was also reelected, having only won her seat in January to serve the remainder of the late Alcee Hastings' term.
And in a sign of another generation stepping up to lead, Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Gen Z with his win in Congressional District 10, where he will replace Rep. Demings.
And due to the Congressional map that Governor DeSantis submitted and was approved by the Florida Legislature, Rep. Al Lawson, formerly of District 5, lost to Rep. Neal Dunn in a race for House District 2.
Check back with The Miami Times for more election coverage.
November 2-8
