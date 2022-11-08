Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 71F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 71F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.