Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.