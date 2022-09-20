A coalition of civil rights groups fear voting rights hang in the balance following an appellate court hearing in Miami last week for a controversial election administration bill.
Senate Bill 90 (SB90), signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year, tightens voting rules in Florida by requiring mail-in ballot drop boxes to be monitored in person – thereby limiting ballot drop-off hours – additional identification to request vote-by-mail ballots and enacting a line-warming ban that criminalizes providing food or water to voters within 150 feet of a polling location, among other things.
Under the voting law, third-party voter registration organizations (3PVRO) can be fined up to $50,000 a year for not meeting certain requirements. That fee previously could not exceed $1,000. These organizations are also required to inform those they help register to vote that their application may not be submitted on time by said organization.
The bill immediately received pushback from voting rights advocates upon its passage. Four separate lawsuits were filed against the state, including one from the League of Women Voters, Black Voters Matter Fund, Florida Alliance for Retired Americans and individual voters. That lawsuit claims the bill violates the First and 14th Amendments, in addition to suppressing votes.
All 67 Florida supervisors of elections publicly opposed the bill as well, according to various published reports.
Moments before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was set to hear oral arguments for the League of Women Voters of Florida, Inc. et al., v. Florida Secretary of State et al. case last Thursday, Equal Ground
Education Fund, Florida Rising Together, Poder Latinx, Demos, Hispanic Federation and the Advancement Project all gathered for a press conference outside the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami.
“Democracy is always worth fighting for,” said Miranda Galindo, a civil rights litigator and senior counsel at LatinoJustice PRLDEF, joining more than a dozen advocates pleadingwith the courts to stop SB90 from infringing on voting rights.
“The state made surgical changes to the election code which targeted Black voters,” added Dwight Bullard, a former educator and state senator turned senior political advisor at Florida Rising, at the press conference. “SB90 on its face is unconstitutional.”
False victory
Nearly seven months ago, Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida sided with Bullard and plaintiffs.
After a two-week bench trial, Walker struck down SB90’s line-warming ban, drop box restrictions and warning requirement for 3PVROs – three of five provisions from the bill challenged in the lawsuit.
Each of the provisions blocked by Walker ultimately impacts Souls to the Polls, a national faith-based effort to drive voter turnout among Black Americans.
Walker’s ruling, outlined in a 288-page order, concluded that the bill was racially motivated, unconstitutional and attested to Florida’s history of racial discrimination. He said the motive behind SB90 was Republican legislators’ attempt to target Black voters because of “their propensity to favor Democratic candidates.”
“At some point, when the Florida Legislature passes law after law disproportionately burdening Black voters, this Court can no longer accept that the effect is incidental,” wrote Walker, who ordered the state to submit any proposed legislation regarding drop boxes, line-warming, and 3PVROs to the court for approval over the next decade.
“The initial ruling was in our favor in the Northern District, which is a steady conservative district, so we had no expectation that we would get that ruling,” explained Bullard about the decision. “When Judge Walker highlighted the fact that Republicans had been doing this for a while and were very specific in their intentions around suppressing the Black vote in particular, we definitely viewed that as a win.”
The victory, however, was short-lived.
Two months after Walker’s ruling, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the same provisions Walker blocked in agreeing to pause his court order pending the outcome of an appeal requested by the state. The state also requested an appeal for the 10-year preclearance requirement.
Last week’s hearing will determine what course of action the court takes. There is no timeline for the pending, despite the general elections being just six weeks away.
That leaves major voter turnout efforts used in previous election cycles, particularly Souls to the Polls, up in the air.
A halt to Souls to the Polls
For 60 years, Black churches have organized caravans on the Sunday preceding Election Day to push churchgoers to exercise their right to vote after services. The Souls to the Polls movement, which began in Florida, has since been widely duplicated across the country to get Black voters to the polls on the last day of early voting.
Equal Ground, a Black-led advocacy and education organization working to build Black political power in Florida, made Souls to the Polls its primary voter mobilization effort. It even ushered in the “Park & Praise” drive-through alternative during the pandemic, which reached roughly 60,000 parishioners in more than 20 Florida counties.
An estimated 80% of Souls to the Polls events supported by Equal Ground were held within 150 feet of a polling place or ballot drop box, and as a result, voters waiting in long lines were provided water, fans and seating.
“Our elections take place in the middle of hurricane season, not to mention that we are probably one of the hottest states in the nation,” said Jasmine Burney-Clark, founder of Equal Ground. “So people have to decide between their basic need and exercising their right to vote, and we don’t want folks to have to make that decision if we could provide people with food and water.”
During the pandemic, Equal Ground ensured that its 23 “Park & Praise” voter turnout events had at least two ballot drop boxes available for the millions of Black voters who voted by mail that year.
The drop box and line-warming provisions would ban such actions.
“In response to SB90, Equal Ground has ended its voter registration and voter mobilization Souls to the Polls program,” read trial briefing documents for the lawsuit. “And has diverted staff and funding to dramatically expanding its voter education program to educate voters about how to cast their ballots and have their votes counted in light of SB90’s changes to the laws.”
“As a third-party [voter registration] organization, we have not returned to registering voters this election cycle,” said Burney-Clark. “We stopped in 2021 and we did not continue [since]. I think that was almost the point.”
Instead, voter registration funding was diverted to hire a political director and staff for a statewide tour informing voters of the impact of SB90.
Shifting strategies
“We recognize that this – challenging things that we view as unconstitutional or out of alignment with protecting the rights, especially of Black and brown people – is part of the work,” said Bullard. “There’s a lot of other ways we prefer to be spending these resources (funding) but the reality is that the pursuit of justice oftentimes goes through the courts. And so we have to be ready, willing and able to pursue justice, you know, in the halls of justice.”
The legal costs incurred by the organizations that filed the lawsuit would have otherwise been allocated to voter registration and education programs to boost civic engagement in communities of color around this time of the year.
According to Democracy Docket, 10% of Black and Latino voters are registered by 3PVROs compared to only 2% of white voters.
Alone, Florida Rising – a grassroots organizing and voting rights group – registers more than 100,000 voters each year but SB90’s 3PVRO regulation could soon affect those numbers.
“Our voter registration canvases have to now include us giving a long-winded and self-deprecating speech about how we’re liable and can be sued if we lose the forms,” explained Bullard. “It makes us seem like we’re incompetent and ultimately is a deterrent from people even wanting to register with us.”
“That component [of SB90] has a chilling effect on organizations like ours that set up tables at the local mall or shopping center where people only want to fill out the form and keep it going,” Bullard continued, stressing the importance of 3PVROs making voter registration more accessible and convenient for busy people.
Referencing a requirement that collected voter registration forms be returned to the elections office where the individual voter resides, Burney-Clark acknowledged that SB90 has made voter registration efforts more difficult for her organization.
“There are folks who come to Orlando to work at one of our many tourist destinations and let’s say we just happen to run into them at a grocery store and get them registered to vote,” she explained. “But they live in another county where they go back home to. We would have to drive or mail that form to their county with a 14-day deadline that is required by the state for form submission. Any form delayed in getting returned to a supervisor of elections office is tied to a penalty.”
The decision to stop voter registration until the results of the hearing, Burney-Clark said, was made to not risk placing the organization in a position to go bankrupt from a possible $50,000 yearly fine.
“When we think about third-party entities, it is oftentimes organizations that are linked to some sort of justice movement,” noted Bullard. “The NAACP, Florida Rising, the Florida Immigrant Coalition, for example, being some of the most prominent [groups] in Florida to do voter registration.”