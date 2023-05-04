The Black former mayor of Tallahassee who was favored to beat Ron DeSantis in the 2018 election for governor is celebrating a victory in federal court. Andrew Gillum has been found not guilty of lying to the FBI and a mistrial has been declared in all of the other counts against him, including wire fraud.
After five days of deliberations, jurors could not agree on the allegations by federal prosecutors that Gillum and his political adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, illegally steered political contributions to their personal accounts during his run for governor. Gillum was accused of using a fake job at a friend’s public relations agency to funnel tens of thousands of dollars in campaign money to personal accounts. The prosecutors argued that Gillum was struggling financially after quitting his $120,000-a-year job with the People for the American Way group to run for governor, but the defense attorneys argued that the public relations job was legitimate.
Gillum, had sought to become the first Black governor in Florida history when he ran against Ron DeSantis in 2018.
During the trial, prosecutors described a complicated web of financial transactions that they said showed Gillum and Lettman-Hicks “cheating” donors and their campaign out of money. Prosecutors accused Gillum of using a fake job at a friend’s public relations agency to funnel tens of thousands of dollars in campaign money to personal accounts. After Gillum lost to DeSantis, he appointed Lettman-Hicks as campaign treasurer, and Gillum’s campaign then paid $60,000 to Lettman-Hicks’ company for get-out-the-vote efforts. Gillum, who was on P&P’s payroll, then received four $5,000 payments from the company marked “end of year bonus.” The government alleged that Lettman-Hicks never performed the get-out-the-vote efforts.
The government, however, had no direct evidence of Gillum and Lettman-Hicks scheming. Gillum’s lawyers argued that the FBI agent who led the investigation placed a “target” on Gillum’s back and ignored evidence that explained the payments. Gillum also faced a separate charge of lying to the FBI about his interactions with undercover agents, who posed as businesspeople seeking approval of development projects during a long-running public corruption investigation into Tallahassee politics.
Gillum wiped tears from his eyes and his lawyer pumped his fist as the court clerk read off the verdicts. The case has been one of the highest-profile public corruption cases in recent years, and the verdicts have been widely anticipated.
With the not guilty verdict, Gillum was cleared of the charge that could have sent him to prison for five years, but Federal prosecutors told the judge they intend to seek a second trial.