Two bills proposed to the Florida Legislature in the past week would undo cautionary steps taken by Miami-Dade County ahead of its 2024 election of a sheriff.
HB 1595, filed on Monday by Republican Rep. Taylor Michael Yarkosky, dictates that “the sheriff shall have exclusive policing jurisdiction in the unincorporated areas of each county” and further, that “a police department or other policing entity may not be maintained or established by the county’s board of county commissioners.”
That’s exactly what the Board of County Commissioners did, however, when it voted in June to retain its police department as a municipal force for unincorporated areas of the county. Commissioner Raquel Regalado advocated for that item’s passage on the grounds of equity, stating that residents of the county’s unincorporated municipal service area (UMSA) should be able to retain direct access to a police force that is their own, just as individuals living in cities currently possess.
That decision also served as a safeguard for the county’s Independent Civilian Panel, which was recreated in 2020 but could have been demolished under the sheriff’s sole authority.
The Florida Sheriff’s Association met the county’s move with a lawsuit, but Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Vivianne Del Rio ruled last month that any legal challenge will have to be brought by the sheriff themself once elected.
The association’s subsequent threat to appeal to a higher court may prove unnecessary if the Florida Legislature passes either HB 1595 or SB 1588, which implement the same restrictions. The latter was filed last Friday by Republican Sen. Danny Burgess with slightly different wording.
The bills would also retroactively dispel the need for a countywide referendum to bring back the office of the sheriff, which was approved in Miami-Dade County in 2018. Even had that referendum been voted down, the newly proposed legislation, if passed, would require that every Florida county elect its own sheriff anyway.
The legislative session began Tuesday and continues through May 5.