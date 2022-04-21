A Florida House debate about congressional redistricting was suspended mid-day Thursday as a group of House Democrats protested a plan by Gov. Ron DeSantis that would cut the number of Black-held districts.
Democratic members chanted, “Stop the Black attack,” and sang, “We Shall Overcome,” with some sitting on a state seal at the front of the House chamber. Rep. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican who was in the chair, called a recess, and most Republicans left the House floor.
The protest started about 11:45 a.m. and was ongoing 45 minutes later. Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, said during an impromptu prayer with fellow Democrats that “we are fighting for the people of Florida.” She added, “Sometimes we find ourselves in moments that we did not choose, but that find us.” The protest started shortly after Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, said during the floor debate that Republicans were pushing the bill like “thug life 101.” Hinson, who was cut off in debate because of a time limit, went to the center of the House chamber with Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville, Rep. Travaris McCurdy of Orlando, Rep. Felicia Robinson of Miami Gardens and Rep. Susan Valdes of Tampa.
Other Democrats joined them. They refused to leave when asked by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor. Under House rules, the speaker could direct the members to be removed from the floor.
The Senate passed the redistricting plan Wednesday during the second day of a special legislative session called by DeSantis.
The News Service will have a full story later Thursday.