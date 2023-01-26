Outraged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block AP African History from being taught in the state’s public schools, a group of Black politicians, educators and faith leaders gathered in Tallahassee on Wednesday for a press conference and rally.
“This is not just a Florida problem, Florida is just a petri dish,” said District 34 Sen. Shevrin Jones, emphasizing how DeSantis’ latest move can inspire similar action in other states. “Ron DeSantis is a problem but he’s not THE problem…the fight is not just about the AP course.”
“He’s telling students that Black history lacks value,” said Rep. Michele Rayner.
Rayner and Jones joined Equal Ground, Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, American Federation of Teachers Secretary Fedrick Ingram, National Education Association President Becky Pringle, Sen. Geraldine Thompson, Democratic House Leader Fentrice Driskell, and Florida Legislative Black Caucus Chair Dianne Hart in speaking out against the ban.
“What this really is about is saying you cannot exterminate us,” said Crump. “You cannot exterminate our culture and you can never exterminate the value of our children to this world.”
Crump, standing between three Florida high school students and attorney Craig Whisenhunt, warned DeSantis that he is prepared to file a lawsuit against the governor on behalf of high school students.
Students Elijah Edwards, Victoria McQueen and Juliette Heckman will be the lead plaintiffs in said lawsuit.
“The fact that they’re coming forward in this consequential moment in history can never be taken lightly,” added Crump. “We say no to censorship, we say yes to community … Gov. DeSantis is going to get a lesson of his own today from these young, brilliant students.”
“My Floridian classmates and I are being deprived by not getting this course,” said McQueen. “And we feel that we should be able to make the decision of whether or not to take a Advanced Placement African American history.”
The leaders are calling on the community to reach out to the governor’s office to urge DeSantis to accept such courses or sign Equal Ground’s petition at https://p2a.co/glmdanL.