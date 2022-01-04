As the world waved goodbye to 2021 over the holidays, one crucial fact remains – COVID has squirmed its way into the new year and is threatening to make its presence known in classrooms this spring.
Florida rang in 2022 by breaking its single-day record for COVID cases with numbers nearing 80,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This comes as thousands of college students in Florida are preparing to return to their studies following the break.
At the same time, the state’s hospitals are reporting increasing hospitalization rates due to the latest omicron variant, a strain health officials say is more transmissible than delta. The Florida Hospital Association (FHA) on Monday released a report that confirmed more than 5,000 COVID-related hospitalizations, compared to nearly 8,000 last January and an increase from the 4,001 reported Dec. 30, 2021.
Immunologist and chief medical advisor to the president, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted that the latest wave will hit its peak in the U.S. by the end of the month. Understandably, colleges and universities expected to resume classes in a few days are concerned and have announced plans to mitigate COVID on campus.
The State University System of Florida, consisting of 12 public universities with more than 340,000 students enrolled, revealed that all facilities will be open for in-person instruction at the start of the spring semester Jan. 10, with the exception of University of Florida, which began classes Jan. 5 despite faculty requests for an online start.
Marshall Criser III, chancellor of the system, and Florida Board of Governors Chair Syd Kitson recommended mask wearing and vaccination to students, faculty and staff in a letter informing schools on how to proceed in the face of omicron.
“It is clear that the pandemic is not over … we must also remain vigilant and follow the policies and protocols that are shown to limit the impacts of the virus,” reads the letter. “We are confident we will have a successful spring semester, with our students continuing to receive the high-quality education they both expect and deserve.”
Under the letter’s guidance and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-mandate COVID bills, public universities belonging to the country’s second-largest system are recommending but not mandating masks. Some private colleges and universities in Florida not bound by the same regulations are taking more drastic measures to slow the spread on campus.
The COVID guidelines at colleges and universities are subject to change based on state and respective case trends.
Public colleges & universities
At the University of Florida, testing is encouraged for people showing symptoms or who have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. Aside from informing the university community of UF Health’s advice on mask wearing and vaccination as methods of protection, the university did not mention enforcing facial coverings or outline any social distancing and sanitization protocols in announcements to faculty, staff and students.
Miami Dade College, which also started classes Jan. 5, is encouraging masks and vaccination for those frequenting any of its eight campuses. A portal for self-reporting is available to students and staff on the school’s website. MDC is also utilizing its testing and pop-up vaccination sites from previous semesters to get a handle on the pandemic.
“The college continues enhanced cleaning protocols for all facilities, including disinfecting offices, conference rooms, bathrooms, lobbies, escalators, labs, elevators, and other high-touch surfaces and common areas,” wrote Sue Arrowsmith, the college’s director of media relations in an email to The Miami Times.
Broward College began classes on Wednesday, recommending but not requiring masks and vaccination. A federally funded booster incentive program at the college is providing $250 to all students and employees who receive the shot by May 3. Resources like online self-reporting forms for a COVID dashboard and on-site testing are at the university community’s disposal.
Florida International University is recommending the use of face masks and has stocked vending machines on various campuses with the facial coverings. Vaccines will be offered on campus at the start of classes Jan. 10 at student health centers, the FIU Health Clinic and a few off-site locations. Faculty, staff and students are asked to complete a COVID symptom questionnaire at the start of each day on campus and to avoid crowded indoor spaces.
Florida Atlantic University released its guidelines Dec. 31, which state that facial coverings are expected to be worn indoors. Both voluntary and targeted COVID testing for employees and students will be conducted.
University of South Florida, one of the largest higher education institutions in Florida with more than 50,000 students, recommends that everyone eligible for the booster shot – offered on all three campuses – receive it in time for the semester. Masks are also recommended, but not required.
“Similar guidelines were in place last semester,” Kevin Watler, USF media relations manager, informed The Miami Times in an email. “They are intended to be in place for the entire semester, but we monitor new information about COVID-19 on a regular basis and we’ll be prepared to make adjustments as appropriate.”
USF leadership say those choosing to not get vaccinated despite eligibility assume “a significant risk for the community and themselves.”
Private colleges & universities
University of Miami, with classes set to start Jan. 18, moved toward online instruction for the start of the spring semester. When classes move back to campus Jan. 31, the school will require proof of a negative COVID test for students within 48-72 hours of their arrival. Masks will be mandated indoors, as will vaccination for faculty and staff. Students not fully vaccinated with the latest booster shot will be subjected to biweekly testing.
Nova Southeastern University is mandating masks indoors and outside as classes begin on campus. Though the university initiated vaccine mandates for students and employees earlier last year, there are no vaccine requirements in place this semester.
“Please, I strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated and receive a booster shot,” said George Hanbury, NSU president, in pleading with the university community.
St. Thomas University, a Catholic institution, is requiring all unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in accordance with new OSHA regulations. Students and employees are not required to undergo testing before returning to campus for the semester. There is also no testing requirement for students, but those who are symptomatic or feel they might have been exposed can test at will on campus. Pop-up vaccination sites at the school will help increase vaccination rate, though it is not required.
Barry University, also a Catholic school, wants masks worn inside labs, classrooms and in any shared spaces for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Like UM, a negative COVID test is required upon arrival for residential students to be allowed on campus.
Florida Memorial University is one of a few schools taking a firm approach by subjugating faculty, staff and students to a COVID-19 test and requiring a negative result before they can be admitted onto campus at the start of the semester. Anyone on campus without a wristband proving negative COVID status must go through a temperature check to receive a temporary band allowing campus access for four hours.
Biweekly testing will be required for those who are vaccinated with the exception of student-athletes, who will undergo weekly testing along with unvaccinated individuals. Students who oppose the frequent testing will be forced off campus to complete the semester at home. Classrooms, where a positive case has been found, will be closed for 24 hours and sanitized. FMU is also closing lounges, multipurpose rooms and fitness rooms to mitigate the spread. Twenty beds will be designated for isolation and quarantine.
“The best solution,” reads FMU’s comprehensive plan, “is for everyone to get vaccinated.”