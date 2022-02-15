Four new hires diverse in background and experience have joined U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s campaign to retake Florida’s governor’s mansion in November. All are women.
Topping the list is deputy political director Jordan Pride, president of the Hillsborough County Democratic Black Caucus and a principal consultant for political media firm Parsons-Wilson.
Pride, originally from Daytona Beach, Fla., graduated in 2016 from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Her past roles include work as a community engagement specialist for the Florida Democratic Party in the St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay area and as a field specialist for former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s successful 2017 reelection campaign.
Other new hires include Cait Gibbons as digital fundraising director, Carolina Zamora as online engagement director and Grace Wright as deputy press secretary.
“As momentum continues to build and our team grows, I am humbled to receive the support of Floridians across the state who are sick of the culture wars and demanding change,” said Crist.
The Crist campaign political arm is led by Phillip Jerez, a Democratic operative with nearly a decade of experience who joined the campaign in June.
Jerez’s past roles include a three-year stint in the office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and eight months as deputy political director for former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s 2018 gubernatorial bid.
Since then, he led Progressives for Florida as the organization’s president and chief strategist, served as campaign manager for the Coalition for Black and Brown Ballot Access, and was a senior adviser in the successful campaign of New York City Councilmember Shaun Abreu.
Recent polling shows Crist enjoying a commanding lead over his main Democratic Primary opponents, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo. According to the findings of GBAO Strategies, voters favored the former governor by 54%, Fried by 28% and Taddeo by 7%, while 11% of respondents were undecided.
The poll showed Crist leading in virtually every subset, including among Black, Hispanic and white voters, and in all regions of the state.
In August, a Public Policy Polling Survey had Fried holding a slight lead, 33% to 31%, over Crist.