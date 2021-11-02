Democrats expressed opposition Tuesday to a special session ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis to push back against requirements that workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
DeSantis, who has repeatedly battled with the White House about COVID-19 mandates, announced that the special session will be held Nov. 15-19. While bills have not been filed, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, said after a meeting of Senate Democrats on Tuesday that DeSantis’ priorities are “not necessarily what Floridians need us to be focused on.”
“I think that we need to be making sure that people are healthy and safe, and that they can go to work and that our economy is booming, and that businesses are able to do what they need to do,” Book said.
The Senate Democratic caucus didn’t take a formal position as it waits for proposals to be put forward by House and Senate Republican leaders.
In his call for the session, DeSantis requested legislation to protect “current and prospective” workers over COVID-19 vaccination status; ensure that people who are denied employment because of their vaccination status are eligible for unemployment and workers’ compensation benefits; limit school district mandates and expand a so-called “Parents’ Bill of Rights” law approved this spring; and repeal a 2002 law giving the state surgeon general authority to order injections or vaccinations.
DeSantis also is requesting “sufficient” funds to investigate and take legal action against vaccination mandates, including against the federal government. And he wants lawmakers to use the session to evaluate whether the state should “assert jurisdiction over occupational safety and health issues for government and private employees.”
“Creating a new, you know, OSHA-like entity in the state when it already exists in the federal government seems a little counterintuitive from an entity that really wants less government, right?” Book said. “Republicans typically want less government. This seems like more regulation than what currently exists. So, we're eager to see what they come up with.”
In the special session call, however, DeSantis backed off the possibility of removing COVID-19 liability protections for businesses that have vaccination mandates and didn’t request a ban on private-sector employee mandates.
Also Tuesday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat running for governor in 2022, said the state should look into how nearly 25,000 Floridians have died of COVID-19 since vaccinations became widely available, rather than a “manufactured crisis” of federally mandated vaccinations.