Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for comments he made after an unprecedented FBI raid Monday at the Palm Beach home of former President Donald Trump.
During a news conference outside the governor’s mansion Tuesday reported by the News Service of Florida, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hopes to challenge DeSantis as the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in November, said both political parties should tone down inflammatory rhetoric about the raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and that the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice should be allowed to conduct their investigation.
“We are all waiting for lots of answers from yesterday, and we all deserve them,” Fried said. “But we need steady leadership who uphold the American values, including the rule of law and civil discourse.”
The search was reportedly tied to Trump’s retention of classified material amid investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. It came as speculation swirls about Trump and DeSantis running for the White House in 2024.
DeSantis went on Twitter after Monday’s raid and said President Joe Biden’s White House had “weaponized” federal agencies.
“The raid of MAL (Mar-a-Lago) is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” DeSantis tweeted, referring to the president’s son. “Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”
A Biden-backed bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, includes funding for 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents.
“[DeSantis] won’t condemn January 6. But he has no problem attacking the FBI,” noted Fried. “An FBI that is run by a director that was appointed by Donald Trump.”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, a congressman from St. Petersburg, issued a statement Monday night saying that “no one is above the law, not even a former president.”
“Gov. DeSantis’s knee-jerk partisan response to this law enforcement action proves yet again he is more interested in playing politics than seeking justice or the rule of law,” Crist said in the statement. “Healing and uniting our state and nation starts with respecting the rule of law. If Ron DeSantis can’t understand that, or refuses to, he’s not qualified to be governor of Florida.”
But DeSantis was joined by other Florida Republicans in condemning the raid.
In a Twitter post, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., compared the raid to “something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships.”
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., reacted similarly, comparing the FBI to the Gestapo, the notorious secret police in Nazi Germany.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, condemned Scott’s statement, calling it “repulsive,” and said the senator should apologize.
Scott also tweeted, “Everything needs to be on the table for (U.S. Attorney General Merrick) Garland, including impeachment, if he doesn’t come out today and explain what happened.”
Agents on Monday searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.
Monday’s search intensified the monthslong probe into how classified documents ended up in boxes of White House records located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.
There are multiple federal laws governing the handling of classified records and sensitive government documents, including statutes that make it a crime to remove such material and retain it at an unauthorized location. Though a search warrant does not necessarily mean criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials looking to obtain one must first demonstrate to a judge that they have probable cause that a crime occurred.